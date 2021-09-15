Rich Forever!: Rick Ross Gifts His Son A Wingstop Franchise For 16th Birthday

Rick Ross , who owns over 25 Wingstop restaurants, gifted his 16-year-old son his very own franchise store to celebrate his birthday. The rapper shared a photo of his son looking very much like the next big boss. He is pictured sitting on a white and gold throne surrounded by balloons and WingStop bags, and of course, biting into a chicken wing.

Rozay shared a heartwarming caption along with the picture, "Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY !!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. You're now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going." Fellow rappers E40 and Jim Jones commented on Ross' gift and wished the young boss a happy birthday.

With Ross' new expansion of his franchise, ThighStop, we're looking forward to seeing which Wingstop his son takes part in.