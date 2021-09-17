Naomi Campbell Gushes Over Being A Mom In Her Recent Interview

Naomi Campbell is gushing about motherhood, and we’re so happy for her. For the first time in an interview with BBC HardTalk, the supermodel and new mother shared about her baby girl, whose birth she announced in May via a heartwarming Instagram post.

Campbell, who was recently featured in KITH x Calvin Klein’s campaign, opened up about her experiences as a mother and how she and her baby are adjusting to their new life. She praised her daughter’s intelligence and independence, as well as sleeping a full 12 hours. When asked about her parenting plans and instilling values of being a strong independent woman in her daughter Campbell said, “Absolutely. Right down to the hygiene part,” poking fun at her ultra-hygienic ways.