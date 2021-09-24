New Collab!: Megan Thee Stallion Is Inspiring The Hotties To Tap Into Their Inner Athlete With Her New Nike Campaign

The Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion is inspiring her hot girls to channel their inner athlete. The Rap Queen recently partnered with Nike to lead their latest campaign.

For this new initiative, “Hot Girl Meg” dives deeper into her fitness journey and encourages her fans to define sports in their own personal way. “Dance is my sport”, she says. “Performing is my sport. Rapping is my sport. And if you think this don’t take no work and no effort and no sweat, you’re wrong.” If you’ve ever witnessed the Houston-born rapper perform live or dance in the iconic "WAP" music video alongside Cardi B, then you’d realize that she always goes full out. And this applies when she’s either delivering bars on the mic or dropping low for her dance moves.