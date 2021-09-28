Jada Pinkett Smith And Willow Smith Get Candid About Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs): "Me Too!"

You can almost guarantee that whenever you tune into an episode of Red Table Talk , you’re going to get the raw and unfiltered truth from Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith.

On this week’s episode, the mother-daughter duo openly revealed that they both once considered getting a "BBL" — also known as a Brazilian Butt Lift.

"I'm glad we're here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one," the 50-year-old actress told her mother and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"Me too!" Willow chimed in, before explaining that she was once thinking about getting the body-altering procedure. "I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway."