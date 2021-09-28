Jada Pinkett Smith And Willow Smith Get Candid About Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs): "Me Too!"

You can almost guarantee that whenever you tune into an episode of Red Table Talk, you’re going to get the raw and unfiltered truth from Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith.
On this week’s episode, the mother-daughter duo openly revealed that they both once considered getting a "BBL" — also known as a Brazilian Butt Lift.
"I'm glad we're here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one," the 50-year-old actress told her mother and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
"Me too!" Willow chimed in, before explaining that she was once thinking about getting the body-altering procedure. "I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway."
For those who may not be aware, a Brazilian Butt Lift is a popular cosmetic procedure that is achieved by transferring fat into the buttock. The goal of the procedure, which can cost more than $10,000, is to achieve a fuller and rounder buttock.
Diving deeper into the topic, Jada recalled telling her daughter to hit the gym in order to "build a butt." She explained, "I told her. I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mother know how to do is build a butt.'"
She added, "To the point that people thought you got surgery.’"
"No, you're right," Willow agreed.
The advice clearly paid off. There’s no question in our minds that the mother-daughter duo are pros at building their physiques. We often find ourselves scrolling through their IG pages to find new footage to add to our workout inspiration board. Just saying...
