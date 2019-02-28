Born in Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez was a stand-out athlete in high school; earning recognition as Gatorade's Football Player of the Year. Hernandez went on to play football at the University of Florida where he was recognized as an All-American before leaving college to enter the 2010 NFL Draft, where he was signed by the New England Patriots.

Aaron Hernandez played three seasons with the Patriots before his career came to halt after he was found guilty for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd and sentenced to life in prison. While on trial for Lloyd's murder, he was also indicted for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, but was acquitted after a 2017 trial. Days after being acquitted of the double homicide, Hernandez was found dead in his cell, which was ruled a suicide.