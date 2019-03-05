NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: Actress/ Director Aisha Tyler visits BUILD Series to discuss her new film "Axis" on April 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Aisha Tyler

Actress

The San Francisco native moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Dartmouth College with a degree in political science to pursue a career in comedy. Tyler is best known for her portrayal of Andrea Morino in the first season of Ghost Whisperer, followed by her breakout role as Dr. Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds. She previously co-hosted CBS's The Talk, where she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. 

