Amina Buddafly was born Aminata Schmahl in Hamburg to a German mother and Senegalese father. Amina formed the R&B group Black Buddafly with her older sister and twin sister where she served as lead vocalist. The trio signed their first record deal in 1997 with BMG Germany and released their first single "Choyce." The group came to New York in 2002 to pursue their music in America.

Amina released her first EP 'I AM part 1' in 2013 before announcing she was joining Love & Hip-Hop for its fourth season and was a mainstay until season six. Around 2013, she married rapper Peter Gunz and changed her name to Amina Pankey. They have one child together, Corey. They divorced in 2018.