Earvin "EJ" Johnson III is the son of NBA icon Magic Johnson and Earlitha Kelly. After finishing high school, he went on to study at New York University. In 2013, at the age of 17, EJ Johnson came out as homosexual to his family. He came out publicly in 2013 after TMZ published pictures of him holding hands with a male friend.



In 2014, Johnson joined the cast of the E! TV series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, where he was a main cast member for three seasons before the show was cancelled during its fourth season. The reality star landed his own New York-based spin-off, EJNYC, in 2016. Johnson has been lauded as a force in the fashion industry for his gender-defying style.

In a 2016 exclusive interview with BET, the fashion maven shared his plans to leave a mark in fashion and media as an prominent LGBTQ figure.

