BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Tyler, The Creator 06/15/2022
His Grammy Award winning album, 'Call Me If You Get Lost,' is nominated for 'Album of the Year.'
Watching
01:47
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Doja Cat
Doja Cat is a certified hit-maker!
06/06/2022
01:15
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Baby Keem
The rising star is nominated for 'Video of the Year.'
06/07/2022
01:35
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston hottie is nominated for 'Best Female Rap Artist.'
06/07/2022
01:30
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee City Girls
The Miami duo are unstoppable!
06/08/2022
01:03
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Benny The Butcher
The Buffalo native is nominated for 'Best New Artist.'
06/08/2022
01:22
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee H.E.R.
The 24-year-old is nominated for three awards, including 'Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.'
06/09/2022
01:54
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Best Collaboration Nominees
Which duo do you think will take home the bragging rights?
06/13/2022
01:20
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Cardi B
Check out Cardi's mind-blowing career trajectory!
06/13/2022
01:18
Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage After Rant At Miami Pride Concert
"Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce," she tweeted, according to PEOPLE, after some fans booed her and her microphone was cut off.
06/13/2022
01:26
BET Awards 2022: Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
With a career spanning over two decades, Diddy is not only a music mogul but also an entrepreneur.
06/14/2022
01:06
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Tyler, The Creator
His Grammy Award winning album, 'Call Me If You Get Lost,' is nominated for 'Album of the Year.'
06/15/2022
01:06
Chicago Rapper FBG Cash Shot And Killed
Police share that the musician, born Tristian Hamilton, sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being pronounced dead at the Advocate Christ Medical Center.
06/16/2022
01:44
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Lil Baby and Lil Durk
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/16/2022
01:27
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' SZA
She's nominated for 'Best Collaboration' with Doja Cat.
06/16/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022: Chlöe, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch & More to Perform at Culture's Biggest Night
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/17/2022
01:24
Here's Everything You Need To Know Leading Up To The 2022 BET Awards!
Here's a sneak peek presented by US ARMY for everything you need to know about the 2022 BET Awards happening live Sunday 6/26 at 8pm EST.
06/19/2022
01:15
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Yung Bleu
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/22/2022
01:21
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Mary J. Blige
The 2022 BET Awards premieres LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
06/22/2022
01:13
Chris Brown Says 'Stop Capping,' He's Not Better Than Michael Jackson
The 2022 BET Awards' nominee put an end to any and all comparisons between him and the King of Pop.
06/22/2022
02:04
Watch This Insider's Guide To The 2022 BET Awards!
Watch this insider's guide presented by the US Army as we show you how to prepare for the 2022 #BETAwards happening live Sunday 6/26 at 8pm EST.
06/22/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022