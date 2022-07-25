I Was an Award Show Dancer: Ashley Everett
05/31/2022

In this clip presented by Toyota, dancer Ashley Everett recalls the milestones that changed her life and talks about performing on major award shows like the BET Awards and the Grammys.

04:46

BET Awards 2022
Fave Talks About the Importance of Spreading Afrobeats

Fave discusses the uniquely African genre afrobeats and the importance of increasing its exposure, then performs her feel-good song "Baby Riddim."
07/25/2022
04:43

BET Awards 2022
Pheelz Discusses the Spirituality of Afrobeats

Pheelz talks about his deep relationship with afrobeats and how BET's early support of the genre has helped it grow, then performs his song "Finesse."
07/18/2022
05:10

BET Awards 2022
Meet Next Up: Afrobeats Artist Mannywellz

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mannywellz discusses his musical inspirations and performs the slow jam "So Good" from his 2020 album "Mirage."
07/15/2022
05:01

BET Awards 2022
First Time on the BET Awards Stage

Many artists performed on the BET Awards main stage for the very first time, including Muni Long, Latto, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow and gospel group Maverick City Music.
07/14/2022
09:15

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022: Who Wore What?

From sculptural braids to glamorous gowns and modern, colorful suits, explore all the most memorable style moments from the BET Awards 2022.
07/13/2022
04:05

BET Awards 2022
Tami Roman Talks Black Culture at the BET Awards 2022

Tami Roman speaks with Latto, Billy Porter, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Jazmine Sullivan, Ms. Pat and more about the global impact and importance of Black culture at the BET Awards 2022.
07/12/2022
04:27

BET Awards 2022
BET Awards 2022: Legendary Status

From host Taraji P. Henson to the A-list talent and unforgettable tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, look back at what took the BET Awards 2022 to legendary status.
07/12/2022
03:31

BET Awards 2022
The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards

Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
04:18

BET Awards 2022
Best Stage Moments at the BET Awards 2022

Relive some of the highlights from the BET Awards 2022 stage, including memorable performances from Muni Long and Latto, an HBCU showdown and an iconic ballroom moment with Billy Porter.
07/11/2022
04:53

BET Awards 2022
Best Hip-Hop Moments at the BET Awards 2022

Look back on some of the best moments from the BET Awards 2022, including surprise performances, a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Latto's tearful acceptance speech for Best New Artist.
07/11/2022
30:00

BET Awards 2022
The BET Awards 2022 in 30 Minutes

From a standout Lizzo performance to Taraji P. Henson’s superstar hosting job, check out the best moments and biggest highlights from the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
06:33

BET Awards 2022
Mic Drop: The Best Speeches of the 2022 BET Awards

Janelle Monáe rejects bigotry, Latto sheds a tear, Kirk Franklin honors the next generation and a surprise guest celebrates Diddy in the most memorable speeches of the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
05:24

BET Awards 2022
Behind the Scenes with PaintScaping

PaintScaping CEO Philippe Bergeron and vice president of operations Mike Cianciola use 3D projection mapping technology to project highlights from the BET Awards onto the Hollywood sign.
07/08/2022
22:07

BET Awards 2022
The BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Recap

Affion Crocket gears up for culture's biggest night by hitting the red carpet to chat with an array of artists and performers, including GoGo Morrow, Marsai Martin, Tamar Braxton and more.
07/08/2022
06:25

BET Awards 2022
Taraji P. Henson's Best Host Moments

Beyond serving style with every look, BET Awards 2022 host Taraji P. Henson spotlighted Black excellence, got real about social issues and handled the unexpected with grace and humor.
07/08/2022
03:52

BET Awards 2022
J.C. Smith Discusses Bringing Black ASL to the BET Awards

Black ASL advocate J.C. Smith discusses his background within the Black deaf community, what he brings to the culture of Black ASL, and what it was like to shine at the BET Awards.
07/08/2022
08:23

BET Awards 2022
Rehearsal 360 Featuring Fireboy DML

Take a behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into Nigerian singer Fireboy DML's debut performance at the BET Awards 2022.
07/06/2022
08:49

BET Awards 2022
Coco Jones’s Hit List

R&B singer Coco Jones highlights music videos from today's biggest artists that inspire her, from Normani's "Motivation" to Victoria Monét's "Moment."
07/01/2022
07:37

BET Awards 2022
What's Really Good? with Actress Gail Bean

For this round of What's Really Good?, actress Gail Bean answers trivia questions about Black popular culture, covering Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE.," "Coming to America," 106 & Park and more.
07/01/2022
05:12

BET Awards 2022
Shine a Light - Luke Lawal Jr.

HBCU Buzz Founder and CEO Luke Lawal Jr. talks about his path to entrepreneurship, how his time at an HBCU shaped his identity and the core values that guide him, presented by Walmart.
06/30/2022
