The 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence 01/24/2022
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
Watching
Exclusive
03:39
53rd NAACP Image AwardsOnscreen Excellence: Sterling K. Brown
Amid 20 years of outstanding performances, Sterling K. Brown made history when he became the first Black actor to win a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award in his categories.
02/18/2022
Exclusive
05:19
53rd NAACP Image AwardsPortraits of Excellence: Arsenio Hall
The 53rd NAACP Image Awards honors Arsenio Hall, a multi-talented entertainer who has defined pop culture through his stand-up comedy, movies and influential talk show.
02/16/2022
Exclusive
06:35
53rd NAACP Image AwardsRegina King Has Had a Distinguished Career in TV and Film
Regina King shines on the big and small screens, excels behind the camera as a director and has been the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award and four Emmy Awards.
02/14/2022
Exclusive
04:48
53rd NAACP Image AwardsMisty Copeland's Journey to Success Was Anything but Easy
Superstar ballerina Misty Copeland is a living inspiration to young women of color everywhere as an example of Black excellence in an art form that hasn't always embraced diversity.
02/11/2022
Exclusive
06:45
53rd NAACP Image AwardsCelebrate the Monumental Career of Alicia Keys
The 53rd NAACP Image Awards honors the career of Alicia Keys, tracking her progress from teenage phenom to legendary, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter.
02/11/2022
Exclusive
04:31
53rd NAACP Image AwardsJazmine Sullivan: A Tale of Excellence
From growing up alongside her singer mother to career highs collaborating with Rick Ross and Leon Bridges, Jazmine Sullivan was destined to leave her mark on the music industry.
02/10/2022
Exclusive
05:02
53rd NAACP Image AwardsStorm Reid Is More Than Just a Talented Actress
Storm Reid has racked up accolades by playing dynamic roles on the big and small screens and using her influence to fight social injustice.
02/03/2022
Exclusive
04:58
53rd NAACP Image AwardsCelebrate Morgan Freeman's Distinguished Career
The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards honor the acting career of Morgan Freeman, whose charisma, class and signature baritone voice have left an indelible mark on modern cinema.
02/02/2022
Trailer
00:30
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022
Exclusive
05:04
53rd NAACP Image AwardsUnapologetically Lizzo
The NAACP Image Awards toast singer Lizzo for her inspirational Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech in 2020, social media influence, political activism and more.
03/30/2021
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, now streaming on BET+.
01/25/2022