R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 80s Performances, Pt. 3
12/01/2022
Watch "Soul Train" performances from Evelyn "Champagne" King, The Temptations, Pebbles and Luther Vandross that showcase the unique style and unforgettable music of the 80s.
13:28
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Joyce Tolbert & DeMonica Santiago
Joyce Tolbert and DeMonica Santiago share their experiences dancing on "Soul Train" in the 80s, which led to a recording contract and an official performance on the show as The Good Girls.
12/21/2022
03:50
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Most Soulful Moments from the Soul Train Awards 2022
Watch the fan-favorite moments from the Soul Train Awards 2022, including performances from Xscape, Morris Day & The Time and Tank and J. Valentine.
12/19/2022
03:25
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Morris Day and The Time
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022 looks back on the career of Morris Day, from his beginnings playing in bands with Prince in Minneapolis to becoming one of music's most stylish vocalists.
12/16/2022
03:22
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Kings of R&B, Pt. 3
The O'Jays, The Gap Band and George Benson use their smooth moves and suave vocals to deliver memorable performances on "Soul Train."
12/16/2022
06:01
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Then & Now - Gospel Greats on "Soul Train"
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022 celebrate the artists who brought gospel flavor to "Soul Train," including Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, The Winans family and Mary Mary.
12/16/2022
04:50
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Legends at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022 shouts out the R&B powerhouses who graced the stage, including Morris Day and The Time, Xscape, Tank, J. Valentine and Chanté Moore.
12/16/2022
05:06
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022BET Soul Train Awards 2022 Host Deon Cole's Best Moments
Deon Cole knocked hosting out of the park with his opening monologue and candid comments about his eyesight, and he gave viewers a taste of his stand-up comedy.
12/16/2022
03:25
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Kings of R&B, Pt. 2
Check out classic "Soul Train" appearances of The O'Jays singing "I Love Music," Tony! Toni! Toné! performing "Baby Doll" and James Ingram playing "One Hundred Ways."
12/15/2022
03:14
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Queens of R&B, Pt. 3
Enjoy incomparable performances from Patti LaBelle, Shanice Wilson and Millie Scott from their appearances on "Soul Train."
12/15/2022
03:04
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Xscape by the Eras
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022 looks at the legacy of Lady of Soul honoree Xscape, who burst on the scene in the early 90s with unrivaled harmonies, distinct fashion and catchy singles.
12/15/2022
01:36
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Red Carpet Then & Now
Look back at the Soul Train Awards red carpet fashion throughout the years from Anita Baker, Deon Cole, Xscape and more best-dressed stars, who always bring style and swag.
12/13/2022
03:05
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Kings of R&B, Pt. 1
Relive some great R&B performances, including Bobby Brown singing "My Prerogative" on the Soul Train Awards and Marvin Gaye crooning "Sexual Healing" on "Soul Train."
12/13/2022
29:15
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022BET Soul Train Awards 2022 in 30 Minutes
Check out these must-see highlights and performances from the BET Soul Train Awards 2022, condensed into 30 minutes with no commercials.
12/13/2022
03:23
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022New School Highlights
Look back at how the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 showcased bright new artists Muni Long, Ari Lennox, Sir, Q and Coco Jones, all of whom prove that R&B is alive and in talented hands.
12/12/2022
03:25
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Queens of R&B, Pt. 2
Three of R&B's greatest female acts -- Whitney Houston, Magic Lady and Meli'sa Morgan -- light up the "Soul Train" stage with performances of their hit songs.
12/12/2022
03:25
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Queens of R&B, Pt. 1
Check out these soulful and unforgettable "Soul Train" performances from Brandy, The Pointer Sisters and Stacy Lattisaw.
12/12/2022
01:04
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Five Times Luenell Gave Us Life
At the Soul Train Awards, she brought fun and comfort in her brightly colored outfit and accessories.
12/09/2022
01:24
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
The emcee gave a high-energy performance of her single, ‘Do Better.’
12/08/2022
02:18
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Behind the Scenes of the 2022 Soul Cypher
Go behind the scenes with the Soul Cypher artists at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 as they record their performances and share thoughts about being on the biggest R&B stage.
12/07/2022
