Tomi Thomas - "GoGo Dancer" 11/09/2021
Tomi Thomas serenades a woman on the beach in his music video for "GoGo Dancer."
Watching
Exclusive
09:21
8:46 FilmsSlow Pulse
A dedicated man pushes himself to learn a hip-hop dance performance for one very special reason.
08/31/2021
03:43
JOKIA - "Let Him In"
Singer-songwriter JOKIA seeks to draw people closer to God in the music video for her praise and worship single Let Him In.
09/01/2021
Exclusive
03:31
Marshall Tyler and His Crew Tackle the Meaning of Black Joy
"Slow Pulse" director Marshall Tyler chats with producers Moira Griffin, Jeremy Hartman and Efuru Flowers about his film's challenges, the beauty of showcasing the everyday man, and more.
09/01/2021
10:10
Cooked in 5Coi Leray Cooks Cali-Inspired Fried Salmon Tacos
Rapper Coi Leray tells stories and shows off her clean-as-you-go approach while frying up salmon tacos inspired by one of her favorite soul food spots in Sherman Oaks, CA.
09/09/2021
02:42
Adrian Marcel - "I Gotchu (End of The Day)"
Adrian Marcel and his soul mate are perfectly in sync in the music video for his song "I Gotchu (End of The Day)," directed by Mariano Valentino.
09/23/2021
Performance
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
03:47
Performance
04:12
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
Performance
03:55
Dante Bowe - "Family Tree"
Gospel singer-songwriter Dante Bowe gives a message of hope in the music video for his uplifting single, "Family Tree."
09/30/2021
Performance
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
Performance
03:25
CANDIACE featuring Q Parker - "Benefits Pt. II"
In the music video for "Benefits Pt. II," Q Parker has a rebuttal to CANDIACE's claim that, when it comes to their relationship, he's only in it for the perks.
10/22/2021
Exclusive
03:04
Snoh Aalegra featuring Tyler, The Creator - "NEON PEACH"
Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra gets sci-fi and futuristic with Tyler, The Creator in the music video for her single "NEON PEACH" directed by I.P.W.
10/25/2021
03:37
Trevor Jackson - "Bouts to Be"
Trevor Jackson gets straight to the point in the music video for his boldly sensual song "Bouts to Be," directed by the singer himself and Zev York.
11/02/2021
Performance
05:06
Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin - "Fall in Love at Christmas"
Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin sing about reigniting an old romance in their holiday-themed music video "Fall in Love at Christmas."
11/05/2021
Performance
03:16
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021