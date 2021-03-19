Extended Story - Los Angeles 03/19/2021
Bobby Green recalls how the voice of God compelled him to leave his house and save Reginald Denny, a man pulled from his truck and beaten during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Criminal Justice Reform
Soledad O'Brien examines what criminal justice reform looks like on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/10/2021
Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Airs Twice on Sunday
Catch up with Aunt Bam, Leroy, Cora and Madea when Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play airs Sunday at 10a/9c, with an encore presentation at 7/6c.
03/12/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReel Talk with Deon Cole
Deon Cole reveals how a $50 bet led to his comedy career, explains why being raised by a single mom helped him develop his imagination and names his top five comedians.
03/26/2021
Body of WorkRotimi
With a careful blend of healthy diet and efficient exercise, actor and singer Rotimi has crafted a body that he's proud of by pushing himself to the limit.
03/17/2021
Deon Reaches His Breaking Point & Vince Is a Hit on Bigger
Deon makes a bold move, Vince's DJing aspirations take an unexpected turn, and the ladies find themselves in legal trouble on the season finale of Bigger, Wednesday at 10:30/9:30c.
03/17/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle on Economic Inequality in Norfolk, VA
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien examines how communities like Norfolk, VA, can improve economically without removing low-income citizens.
03/17/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Redlining
On Disrupt and Dismantle, Soledad O'Brien explains how economically disadvantaged residents of Norfolk, VA, can fight back against redlining.
03/17/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasIt's a Night of Big Decisions on Tyler Perry's Sistas
Gary catches Andi off guard, Maurice gets real with Calvin, the friends stage an intervention, and Zac's heart is torn on the next episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesday at 9/8c.
03/18/2021
Extended Story: Through One Doctor's Eyes
Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
Extended Story - Schoolhouse Door
Professor Michael Eric Dyson explains how Black students like Autherine Lucy, James Meredith and the Little Rock Nine challenged school segregation in the South despite fierce opposition.
03/19/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E5After Show - Displacement in the Mermaid City
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien shine a light on gentrification in Norfolk, VA, and discuss what needs to change in order for low-income families to benefit from their city's revitalization.
03/22/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6Examines Maternal Mortality
Soledad O'Brien examines the disadvantages Black women in America face when it comes to health care and childbirth on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6Disrupt and Dismantle Unpacks the High Cost of Motherhood
Soledad O'Brien weighs in on the maternal mortality rates of Black women in the U.S. on the next episode of Disrupt and Dismantle, Wednesday at 11/10c.
03/25/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReel Talk with Javicia Leslie
Javicia Leslie, star of the CW series Batwoman, reflects on being the first Black woman to portray the titular superhero and reveals what her dream role would be.
03/25/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsWill Smith Is the Internet's No.1 Contender
Will Smith's animated photos, social media memes and viral videos spread like wildfire, but it's his infectious personality and undeniable humor that turned him into an internet sensation.
03/26/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards21 Questions with Skip Marley
Jamaican singer-songwriter Skip Marley shares the key to his healthy locs, how the music of his legendary grandfather Bob Marley makes him feel, the dopest thing about being Black and more.
03/29/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsSean Williams Is Dispelling the Myth of the Absent Black Dad
After an unfortunate encounter, Sean Williams started The Dad Gang, an initiative aimed at challenging the negative stereotypes about Black fathers.
03/27/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards“Bad Boys For Life” Wins Outstanding Motion Picture
“Bad Boys For Life” nabs the award for Outstanding Motion Picture at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
03/27/2021
