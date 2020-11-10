106 & Park
Fredo Bang Answers Fan Questions
10/11/2020

Fredo Bang answers fan questions on his favorite tattoos, iciest jewelry and the best industry advice he ever received.

Highlight
05:35

106 & Park
Ledisi on Wild Tour Stories and Song Inspirations

Ledisi answers fan questions on her dream collaborators, being inspired by her musical parents and the wildest thing that's ever happened to her while on tour.

10/11/2020
Highlight
04:41

106 & Park
Giveon on First Heartbreak and Sinatra

Giveon answers fan questions about being inspired by Frank Sinatra, how he got his name and the one thing he learned from his first breakup.

10/11/2020
Highlight
08:59

106 & Park
Mario on Dream Beyonce Duet

Mario answers fan questions about what it was like to work on "Empire," why this is the right time for a Beyonce collaboration and reveals his favorite meditation techniques.

10/11/2020
Highlight
04:57

106 & Park
Ceraadi Takes Fan Questions

The Ceraadi sisters answer fan questions about sliding into DMs, favorite quarantine snacks and advice for young girls who want to pursue their dreams.

10/11/2020
Highlight
05:16

106 & Park
Sammie Takes Fan Questions

Sammie answers fan questions on who should pay on the first date, how his music has evolved and more.

10/11/2020
Highlight
08:27

106 & Park
Babyface Answers Fan Questions

Legendary singer-songwriter Babyface answers fan questions on his favorite song to perform live, how he handles writers block and reflects on his recovery from COVID-19.

10/11/2020
Highlight
05:02

106 & Park
Coi Leray Answers Fan Questions

Coi Leray gives the backstory on her collab with Fetty Wap, talks about navigating being female in the music industry, and shares her fashion inspo.

10/11/2020
Highlight
04:48

106 & Park
Kamaiyah Answers Fan Questions

Rapper Kamaiyah answers fan questions on celebrity crushes, dream collaborations and her new album 'Got it Made.'

10/11/2020
Highlight
03:49

106 & Park
Flipp Dinero Answers Fan Questions

Rapper Flipp Dinero answers fan questions on dream collaborations, his childhood celebrity crush and advice for anyone trying to break into the rap game.

10/11/2020
Highlight
04:58

106 & Park
Young T & Bugsey Answer Fan Questions

Rap duo Young T & Bugsey answer fan questions on the story behind their hit song "Don't Rush," Nottingham slang and dream collabs.

10/11/2020
Highlight
03:54

106 & Park
106 & Park
Jacob Latimore Answers Fan Questions

The talented Jacob Latimore answers fan questions about his greatest fears, biggest inspiration and his new music.

10/11/2020
Highlight
05:21

106 & Park
Kranium Answers Fan Questions

Jamaican dancehall artist Kranium answers fan questions on dream collaborators, his superpower and what it was like moving to the U.S. as a kid.

10/11/2020
Highlight
05:49

106 & Park
Kaash Paige Answers Fan Questions

We caught up with Kaash Paige to talk about the story behind her rap moniker, her greatest fears and what qualities she looks for in a girlfriend.

10/11/2020
Highlight
05:01

106 & Park
Pink Sweat$ Answers Fan Questions

Rising R&B star Pink Sweat$ answers fan questions about his celebrity crushes, his new album and he teaches us some Philly slang.

10/11/2020
Highlight
05:27

106 & Park
Tayla Parx Answers Fan Questions

Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Tayla Parx talks about transitioning from being a writer to be the main act, dream collabs and the biggest regret of her career.

10/11/2020
Highlight
08:36

106 & Park
Chingy Answers Fan Questions

We caught up with Chingy to talk about his childhood celebrity crush, the time Janet Jackson called him and his new album "Crown Jewel."

10/11/2020
