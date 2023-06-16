Queen Collective Showcases Camp Founder Girls

06/16/2023

Contessa Gayles directs a Queen Collective film about a summer camp that has provided a haven for Black girls for nearly 100 years in Founder Girls, premiering Saturday at 8/7c on BET.

