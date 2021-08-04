Unapologetically Lizzo 03/30/2021
The NAACP Image Awards toast singer Lizzo for her inspirational Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech in 2020, social media influence, political activism and more.
Watching
Speech
00:33
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReverend James Lawson Receives the Chairman's Award
Reverend James Lawson accepts the Chairman's Award at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
04/08/2021
Exclusive
05:37
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsEddie Murphy Is…
The NAACP Image Awards salutes the incomparable Eddie Murphy for his box-office success and for influencing many Black actors and comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.
03/30/2021
Exclusive
05:04
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsUnapologetically Lizzo
The NAACP Image Awards toast singer Lizzo for her inspirational Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech in 2020, social media influence, political activism and more.
03/30/2021
Exclusive
07:44
52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards21 Questions with Skip Marley
Jamaican singer-songwriter Skip Marley shares the key to his healthy locs, how the music of his legendary grandfather Bob Marley makes him feel, the dopest thing about being Black and more.
03/29/2021
Exclusive
12:00
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsNAACP Image Awards - Rehearsal 360 Starring Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan talks about filming her all-blue set for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards and explains how she overcomes mishaps while performing live.
03/29/2021
Speech
00:29
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsViola Davis Nabs Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis delivers her acceptance speech after winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder.”
03/28/2021
Speech
00:52
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsD-Nice Accepts the Award for Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
03/28/2021
Highlight
00:35
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsSean Williams Is Dispelling the Myth of the Absent Black Dad
After an unfortunate encounter, Sean Williams started The Dad Gang, an initiative aimed at challenging the negative stereotypes about Black fathers.
03/27/2021
Speech
00:55
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsEddie Murphy Accepts the Hall of Fame Award
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards offer a retrospective on Eddie Murphy's career, from his stand-up specials and "Saturday Night Live" appearances to his blockbuster comedy films.
03/27/2021
Speech
01:36
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsStacey Abrams Accepts Social Justice Impact Award
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards honor politician and activist Stacey Abrams with the Social Justice Impact Award for her fight against voter suppression.
03/27/2021
Speech
01:10
52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards“Bad Boys For Life” Wins Outstanding Motion Picture
“Bad Boys For Life” nabs the award for Outstanding Motion Picture at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
03/27/2021
Speech
01:12
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsIssa Rae Wins Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae accepts the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Insecure” at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
03/27/2021
Speech
00:35
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsViola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis steps up to accept the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.”
03/27/2021
Speech
02:58
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsLeBron James Accepts the President's Award
Derrick Johnson presents the prestigious President's Award for TBD's achievements and distinguished public service.
03/27/2021
Speech
00:30
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsRege-Jean Page Wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Rege-Jean Page takes home the prize for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards for his role in “Bridgerton.”
03/27/2021
Highlight
00:44
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsBET Salutes Henry Darby
BET recognizes Henry Darby, the principal at North Charleston High School, who started working night shifts at Walmart so he could donate the paychecks to help students in need.
03/27/2021
01:00
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsDeon Cole receives NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Cole won an NAACP Image Award last year, and is nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) this year.
03/27/2021
Exclusive
04:19
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsWill Smith Is the Internet's No.1 Contender
Will Smith's animated photos, social media memes and viral videos spread like wildfire, but it's his infectious personality and undeniable humor that turned him into an internet sensation.
03/26/2021
Interview
07:53
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsReel Talk with Trevor Jackson
"Grown-ish" star and musician Trevor Jackson answers questions about his debut album, "The Love Language," his career as a multi-hyphenate performer, his dream costars and more.
03/26/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021