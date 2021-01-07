Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year Are Announced 06/27/2021
Tennis star Naomi Osaka wins Sportswoman of the Year and basketball legend LeBron James is named Sportsman of the Year at Countdown to the BET Awards.
Countdown To The BET AwardsThe Come-Up: DaBaby
Find out how DaBaby went from a mixtape rapper in North Carolina to a Grammy-nominated artist at the top of the Billboard charts in just a few short years.
07/01/2021
Countdown To The BET AwardsMooski, Coi Leray, SpottemGottem and CJ Open the Pre-Show
Mooski kicks off the BET Awards Pre-Show with his hit "Track Star," Coi Leray vibes to "No More Parties," SpotemGottem bops to "Beatbox," and CJ gets the audience bumping to "Whoopty."
06/27/2021
Countdown To The BET AwardsYara Shahidi Honors Black Creatives
Yara Shahidi pays tribute to the Black creatives on stage and behind the scenes across entertainment.
06/27/2021
Countdown To The BET AwardsMs. Pat Talks About Her Unapologetically Funny New Sitcom
Ms. Pat stops by the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021 to discuss The Ms. Pat Show and her goal of portraying a Black mother with as much honesty and humor as possible.
06/27/2021
Countdown To The BET AwardsNext Up Music Challenge: Do You Have What It Takes?
Record Producer Just Blaze is teaming up with Nissan and BET to find and mentor the next big hip-hop producer, who will have their track performed on the night of the BET Hip Hop Awards.
06/27/2021
Countdown To The BET AwardsBET Executives Discuss the Vital Roles Black Women Play
BET Executive Vice President Connie Orlando and Executive Producers Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay chat about working together as Black women and the challenges of a live show.
06/27/2021
Countdown To The BET AwardsYara Shahidi Honors Black Male Trailblazers
Yara Shahidi acknowledges the achievements of Black men paving the way for future generations through their dedication to their careers, families and communities.
06/27/2021
