Gladys Knight - "Midnight Train to Georgia" 05/09/2021
DJ Cassidy passes the mic to Gladys Knight, and the legendary singer performs her iconic hit "Midnight Train to Georgia."
Watching
Performance
01:23
05/09/2021
Performance
01:07
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionShirley Jones - "Who Can I Run To"
Shirley Jones performs her 1979 classic with The Jones Girls, "Who Can I Run To," on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Performance
01:01
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionAl B. Sure! - "Nite and Day"
Al B. Sure! performs his 1988 tune "Nite and Day" on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Exclusive
05:28
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionDJ Cassidy Highlights His Favorite Mother's Day Tracks
Spanning decades and genres, DJ Cassidy names his favorite songs related to moms, including 2Pac's "Dear Mama," Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You," Lauryn Hill's "To Zion" and more.
05/06/2021
