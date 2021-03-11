Maxwell And Ashanti Receive Top 2021 'Soul Train Awards' Honors 11/03/2021
Maxwell will receive the "Legend" award, and Ashanti will be this year's "Lady of Soul" honoree.
Watching
01:33
Maxwell And Ashanti Receive Top 2021 'Soul Train Awards' Honors
Maxwell will receive the "Legend" award, and Ashanti will be this year's "Lady of Soul" honoree.
11/03/2021
01:55
2021 Soul Train Awards: Meet the Nominees For This Year's "Album of the Year" Award
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
11/10/2021
01:44
The Art Of The Come Up: H.E.R.
H.E.R. leads the 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations with a total of eight, including 'Album of the Year' and 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.'
11/10/2021
01:59
2021 Soul Train Awards: Meet the Nominees For This Year's 'Best New Artist' Award
Ahead of the 2021 Soul Train Awards, we're getting acquainted with the burgeoning stars in the race for this year's 'Best New Artist' award.
11/11/2021
01:22
3 Reasons Why We Love This Year's 'Best R&B/Soul Male Artist' Nominee Usher
Stay tuned to see if the R&B crooner takes home the win.
11/12/2021
01:18
3 Classic Songs From "Best R&B/Soul Female Artist" Nominee Jhené Aiko
The angelic songbird reclaimed her position in the music industry in March 2011, and has since cemented herself as one the of the best in the genre.
11/15/2021
01:54
Faith Evans Is The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Throughout her career, Evans has kept the head-turning hairdos coming.
11/15/2021
01:12
Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Remind Us Why We Love "Certified Soul" Nominees The Isley Brothers
The Ohio natives have been creating hits across all genres including, soul, pop, and rock and roll, with their popular single "Twist and Shout."
11/16/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Remind Us Why We Love Ari Lennox
The Washington D.C. native is set to take the stage at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, but ahead of the event, we're checking out three songs that remind us; why we love her!
11/17/2021
02:12
Love, Peace & Style: OutKast Blurs The Line Between Music And Fashion
Hey, Ya! Revisit some of OutKast's most memorable looks.
11/18/2021
01:20
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Things To Know About This Year’s ‘Best Gospel/Inspirational’ Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Having been raised in the church and being a pastor, Cobbs Leonard's dedication to her craft is unmatched.
11/18/2021
01:21
4 Songs That Prove Why Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Are "Certified Soul" Nominees
The iconic producing duo took home the 'Legend' award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.
11/19/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: Cute Couple Moments
These couples displayed major PDA on the red carpet!
11/22/2021
01:26
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Classic Records From 'Soul Cypher' Performer Elle Varner
The powerhouse vocalist is a part of this year's "Soul Cypher" with several other artists in the genre.
11/23/2021
02:19
Ashanti Reveals Who Keeps Her Inspired And How She Does Her Body Good
The 2021 "Lady of Soul" honoree will perform a medley of her hits at this year's Soul Train Awards.
11/24/2021
04:15
Soul Train Awards 'Legend' Honoree Maxwell Talks To BET.com About Love, Gratitude And Making Babies
The iconic R&B singer will also perform at this year's show.
11/24/2021
02:11
Love, Peace & Beauty: Mary J. Blige's Fabulous Fashions
The entertainer's road to success is paved in iconic fashion moments.
11/24/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021