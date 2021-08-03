"Cupids" Director Zoey Martinson on Black Storytelling 08/31/2021
Zoey Martinson discusses the importance of comedy and joy in Black stories and what inspired her to write "Cupids," and Ari Fulton and Daria Amai Shelton talk costume design and animation.
01:53
Maia Chaka Makes History For Black Women In The NFL
She calls her new position “an honor.”
03/08/2021
Exclusive
04:40
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Exclusive
05:04
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsUnapologetically Lizzo
The NAACP Image Awards toast singer Lizzo for her inspirational Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech in 2020, social media influence, political activism and more.
03/30/2021
Exclusive
06:56
Extended Story - George Floyd
Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong explains her journey to becoming a social justice activist and how overreliance on law enforcement has negatively impacted Black communities.
03/30/2021
Highlight
03:26
Amythyst Kiah - "Black Myself"
In the music video for "Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah merges alt-rock and soul to celebrate her strength and resilience as a Black woman.
04/08/2021
01:14
Busting the Bra Myths You’ve Been Told Your Whole Life
If you???ve been thinking of going braless this could push you over the edge
05/12/2021
Highlight
00:30
Countdown To The BET AwardsYara Shahidi Honors Black Creatives
Yara Shahidi pays tribute to the Black creatives on stage and behind the scenes across entertainment.
06/27/2021
Highlight
04:39
BET Awards 2021Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off the Show
Taraji P. Henson welcomes the crowd to the BET Awards 2021.
06/27/2021
Highlight
01:47
BET News Special E1Rabbi Sharon Brous Preaches the Importance of Unity
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of IKAR in Los Angeles, emphasizes how the Jewish story is interconnected with the Black experience and the collective responsibility to combat hate.
07/20/2021
Highlight
02:34
BET News Special E1Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy
Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.
07/20/2021
Highlight
01:48
BET News Special E1Ebro Darden Talks Uniting to Fight White Supremacy
Ebro Darden, who is Black and Jewish, explains the shared fight against white supremacy, citing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" as an example of how the two communities intersect.
07/20/2021
Exclusive
03:32
Exclusive
03:31
Marshall Tyler and His Crew Tackle the Meaning of Black Joy
"Slow Pulse" director Marshall Tyler chats with producers Moira Griffin, Jeremy Hartman and Efuru Flowers about his film's challenges, the beauty of showcasing the everyday man, and more.
09/01/2021
Highlight
03:29
Phoenix Awards 2021BET Celebrates the Congressional Black Caucus
BET salutes the Congressional Black Caucus for 50 years of service in Congress and advocacy as the legislative voice for Black and other underserved communities.
09/17/2021
Highlight
01:31
Phoenix Awards 2021Lloyd J. Austin III Receives the ALC Co-Chair's Award
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepts the ALC Co-Chair's Award on behalf of the brave servicemembers who serve and sacrifice their lives to defend our nation.
09/17/2021
