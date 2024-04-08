Rickey Smiley and Loni Love Start the Show

08/04/2024

Cohosts Rickey Smiley and Loni Love take the 39th Annual Stellar Awards stage to welcome the audience to gospel's biggest night in Las Vegas.

More

Performance
01:21

Jovonta Patton – "Always"
39th Annual Stellar Awards

Jovonta Patton takes the 39th Annual Stellar Awards Emerging Artists Stage to perform his track "Always."
08/04/2024
Performance
01:59

Ricky Dillard – "Hold On"
39th Annual Stellar Awards

Ricky Dillard performs his track "Hold On" at the 39th Annual Stellar Awards.
08/04/2024
00:59

