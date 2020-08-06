BET HER Presents: Queen Collective

BET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women

02/03/2023

A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS1
Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair Discrimination

Samantha Knowles's introspective documentary "Tangled Roots" follows Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott as she files a bill to fight black hair discrimination.
06/08/2020
Trailer
00:30

BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS1
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective

Queen Latifah, in collaboration with Tribeca Studios and Procter & Gamble, presents four powerfully original films from women of color, starting Saturday, June 13 at 9/8c.
06/10/2020
Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2
Tina Charles Knows the Importance of Representation

"Game Changer" director and WNBA player Tina Charles explains the significance of diversity, and Tanya DePass discusses the mission of her organization I Need Diverse Games.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2
Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game Changer

Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2
Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"

Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"

Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2
Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"

Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
00:30

BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
Queen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful Voice

BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"

Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00

BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game Changer

Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/16/2021
Trailer
00:30

BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
BET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women

A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.
02/03/2023
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Elevating Black Stories on America in Black

From rap lyrics on trial to banning Black history, the monthly news series America in Black covers the stories that matter to the Black community, premiering Sunday, February 19, at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30

Mary J. Blige Toasts Friendship in The Wine Down

Raise a glass with Mary J. Blige as she sits down with some of her best celebrity friends to have real conversations in The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, premiering March 1 at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30

54th NAACP Image Awards
Get Ready for the 54th NAACP Image Awards

Celebrate Black excellence and spend the evening with the year's most outstanding artists at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, airing live on BET Saturday, February 25, at 8/7c.
01/27/2023
Trailer
01:00

Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3

Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming February 23 on BET+.
01/27/2023