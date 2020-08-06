BET HER Presents: Queen Collective
BET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women
02/03/2023
A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.
Exclusive
01:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS1 Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair Discrimination
Samantha Knowles's introspective documentary "Tangled Roots" follows Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott as she files a bill to fight black hair discrimination.
06/08/2020
Trailer
00:30
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS1 BET Her Presents: Queen Collective
Queen Latifah, in collaboration with Tribeca Studios and Procter & Gamble, presents four powerfully original films from women of color, starting Saturday, June 13 at 9/8c.
06/10/2020
Exclusive
01:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2 Tina Charles Knows the Importance of Representation
"Game Changer" director and WNBA player Tina Charles explains the significance of diversity, and Tanya DePass discusses the mission of her organization I Need Diverse Games.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Exclusive
01:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2 Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Exclusive
01:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2 Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
00:30
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveQueen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful Voice
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Exclusive
01:00
