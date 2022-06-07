BET Awards 2022: Red Carpet Talks 07/08/2022
We're talking music, culture, and more with some of our favorite stars on the 2022 BET Awards' red carpet!
01:12
R. Kelly Remains on Suicide Watch After 30 Year Prison Sentencing
The disgraced singer's attorney Jennifer Bonjean said in a statement that keeping him on suicide watch is "unnecessary and punitive."
07/06/2022
01:04
BET Awards 2022 'This Is The Remix:' Red Carpet Bling
These celebs brought out the jewels during this year's BET Awards!
07/06/2022
01:00
Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Spark Dating Rumors
The pair were spotted together at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.
07/06/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Fashion Forward Prints Were a Red Carpet Highlight!
Who says prints can't be glamorous?
07/07/2022
01:03
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Fly Fellas From the Red Carpet
From suits, to bright colors to blinged-out jewelry, these men shut the red carpet down!
07/07/2022
01:10
Brandy Responds To Her Brother Ray J Getting Her Face Tattooed On His Leg!
The 'One Wish' singer also tattooed his sister's name on his arm with a font that paid tribute to her 1994 self-titled debut album.
07/07/2022
01:30
US Army Presents: The Most Surprising and Most Talked About Moments From the BET Awards
Culture's Biggest Night was one to remember!
07/08/2022
01:12
BET Awards 2022: Nipsey Hussle: A Hero Always in Our Hearts
The rapper, activist, and hero wanted to lift his community, and he proved it every day.
07/08/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Celebs Who Sparkled And Shined on the Red Carpet
Celebs walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022, ready to be seen in glistening and gleaming fabrics!
07/08/2022
01:05
Kirk Franklin Speaks On R. Kelly: 'It's Hard to Separate An Artist From the Art'
Kelly will now stand trial in Illinois in August on federal child pornography and obstruction charges.
07/08/2022
02:29
07/08/2022
01:04
Magic Johnson And LL Cool J Spend Annual Vacation In Greece
The pair reportedly boarded a $150K a day luxury super yacht and cruised to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.
07/11/2022
01:10
Gunna Denied Bond Again After Prosecutors Allege Concern For Witness Safety
His attorney argues nothing is indicating their client should remain imprisoned; however, the judge says he could intimidate potential witnesses.
07/11/2022
01:02
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Ties The Knot In Swanky Beverly Hills Wedding
The 32-year-old was escorted down the aisle by Eddie Murphy and her mother, Nicole.
07/11/2022
01:12
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
He's remembered for appearances in iconic Black films and made history as the first Black game show host.
07/11/2022
01:09
'The Wendy Williams Show' Website, Social Media Erased, Fans React
A message stating, “Sorry, this page isn’t available” error appeared on the IG handle @WendyShow.
07/11/2022
01:12
Norman Baker Gets Real About 'The Wendy Williams Show' Finale
The producer spoke with Carlos King on his 'Reality with the King' podcast.
07/12/2022
01:01
Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Spelman College
He was inspired to donate after seeing the institution's impact on his business partner's daughter.
07/12/2022
01:14
Pastor John Gray Hospitalized For Pulmonary Embolism
His wife shared online how he "will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart" and is not allowed to move, walk, or go to the bathroom.
07/12/2022
01:01
Young Thug's 'RICO' Case and 'YSL' Label Will Be Explored in New Documentary
The project will examine "the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence."
07/12/2022
