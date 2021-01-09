Bling Bling! See The Millions Worth Of Jewelry Seen On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet 09/03/2021
As we rev up for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, we went digging in our archives to highlight some of the diamond jewels spotted at the ceremony.
Exclusive
03:31
Marshall Tyler and His Crew Tackle the Meaning of Black Joy
"Slow Pulse" director Marshall Tyler chats with producers Moira Griffin, Jeremy Hartman and Efuru Flowers about his film's challenges, the beauty of showcasing the everyday man, and more.
09/01/2021
Exclusive
03:33
"Cupids" Director Zoey Martinson on Black Storytelling
Zoey Martinson discusses the importance of comedy and joy in Black stories and what inspired her to write "Cupids," and Ari Fulton and Daria Amai Shelton talk costume design and animation.
09/01/2021
Exclusive
03:26
"Pearl and Henry" Director Gibrey Allen on His Backstory
Gibrey Allen reveals what inspired him to write a story from an elderly couple's perspective, how his Jamaican culture enriched his ideas, then chats with producer Greta Hagen-Richardson.
09/01/2021
01:00
Streetwear Fashions That Showcased Serious Swag At The BET Hip Hop Awards
We are revving up for the awards by digging in the archives to find our favorite fashion moments on the green carpet.
08/30/2021
01:01
Take A Look At The Colorful Hair Spotted On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
See the trendsetting looks!
08/31/2021
Exclusive
05:07
How It Started vs. How It's Going
Find out how artists like Latto, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion got their start in the music industry and what they've done to define the next generation of hip-hop.
09/07/2021
01:27
3 Of Kendrick Lamar’s Best Moments In BET Hip Hop Awards History
With the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 around the corner, let’s take a look at all the times Kendrick Lamar crushed the stage!
09/01/2021
Exclusive
01:00
The Real OG Hot Takes - BET Originals and Summer Vacations
Singer V. Bozeman and actor Mack Wilds weigh in on BET classics, vacation destinations and OG attitudes in this exclusive presented by Wendy's.
09/02/2021
01:06
Look How These Stars Showcase Sexy Looks On The Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
From alluring cutouts and lots of cleavage to sheer ensembles featuring diamond embellishments that complement the silhouette, the BET family knows how to serve up sexy!
09/02/2021
Exclusive
01:00
The Real OG Hot Takes - Fashion Trends and Travel Essentials
In this clip presented by Wendy's, singer V. Bozeman and actor Mack Wilds give their hot takes on fashion comebacks, necessary travel items and OG statuses.
09/03/2021
01:07
01:06
Braids That Celebrated The Culture On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
Celebrated as both protective and an expression of style, braids are and forever will be the cultural go-to for looking fresh and flawless.
09/06/2021
07:49
Cooked in 5Master P's Southern Fried Fish Is Made with Love
Master P shows there's no limit to his cooking skills as he prepares Southern fried fish with his Uncle P's recipe.
09/07/2021
01:56
Top 3 Unexpected Moments In BET Hip Hop Awards History You Have To See
Between performances from the brightest stars, tributes to legends here and gone, and cameos from your favorite artists, it’s become a stage where anything can happen!
09/07/2021
01:03
Check Out The Swaggiest Red Carpet Celebrity Offspring Sightings From The BET Hip Hop Awards
These celebrity kids know exactly how to shut down a red carpet!
09/08/2021
01:11
5 Of Our Favorite Hip Hop Couples
With the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 coming up shortly, here are some of our favorite couples we hope to see on this year's carpet!
09/08/2021
01:44
The Art Of The Come Up: Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator's career trajectory from Odd Future to his business ventures has been a mind-blowing feat we love to see!
09/09/2021
Exclusive
00:30
The Hustle Never Stops for a Queen
BET+ ORIGINAL. Follow Madam and her crew of exotic male dancers as she builds her reputation and learns the cost of running an empire on Tyler Perry's All the Queen's Men, streaming now.
09/09/2021
03:32
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Chlöe works her mythological magic on an unsuspecting fraternity in the music video for "Have Mercy," directed by Karena Evans.
09/10/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021