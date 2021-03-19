Extended Story - Hurricane Katrina 03/19/2021
Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
35:40
Vice President Joe Biden Addresses NABJ
The vice president makes his case for Obama.
06/21/2012
02:15
BMike Odums Brings the Legacy of Bobby Seale to Life
Visual artist uses his paint cans to inspire community empowerment.
03/03/2015
03:53
Alzo Slade Shows Us the Power of Photography
NYC resident talks about his stunning artwork.
07/22/2015
07:27
BET News SpecialKatrina Only Made Me Stronger
Christian Bolden was among the thousands of New Orleans residents who fled to other cities when Hurricane Katrina struck. Ten years later, he says he's not just surviving, he's thriving. For more Katrina anniversary coverage, tune in to Katrina 10 Years Later: Through Hell in High Water on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8P/7C.
08/24/2015
02:13
BET News SpecialKatrina's Kids: How Far Have They Come?
The children impacted by Katrina are left with the storm's memories and its scars. BET's Andre Showell has the story.
08/25/2015
03:28
BET News Special#Katrina10Years: Inside Musicians' Village in New Orleans
Radio producer George Ingmire takes us on a tour of the neighborhood.
08/26/2015
02:10
Residents Clap Back After Writer Wishes a Hurricane Katrina for Chicago
What kind of writer would want to see another Hurricane Katrina? BET's Andre Showell has more on an editorial that survivors are calling evil.
08/26/2015
04:57
The Politics of Prince
While Prince is most widely known as a musical innovator, it's his influence off-stage that has had the most impact on society.
04/22/2016
00:48
Heartbreaking Video of Houston Flood Victim Depicts Her Final Moments
Video captured Claudia Melgar's final moments after driving her SUV into 17 feet of rising waters.
04/26/2016
00:43
7-Year-Old Virginia Girl Shot By Stray Bullet While At Cookout With Family
Young Newport, Virginia girl gets stuck in the leg by a stray bullet with at a family cookout.
06/04/2018
07:12
04:40
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
07:02
Extended Story - Bloody Sunday
Lynda Blackmon-Lowery, who was the youngest person to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, in 1965, reflects on her experience fighting for civil rights at the age of 14.
04/29/2021
04:43
BET's Year of the Black WomanJazmine Sullivan Shares the Hardest Moment of Her Life
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year nominee Jazmine Sullivan talks about her health journey, her mother's breast cancer diagnosis and how it has affected her life, and more.
06/27/2021
01:09
Meet Caramel Curves, A Women-Only Motorcycle Crew That Set Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Campaign Ablaze
We love the celebration of curves for Rihanna’s new lingerie collection.
08/04/2021
13:45
Cooked in 5Rocsi Diaz's BBQ Shrimp Recipe Is a Taste of New Orleans
Rocsi Diaz gets back to her Southern roots as she whips up her own version of New Orleans BBQ Shrimp -- a spicy Creole dish that goes perfectly with friends, family and football.
09/10/2021
01:57
