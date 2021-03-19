Extended Story - Hurricane Katrina
03/19/2021

Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Watching

Exclusive
35:40

Vice President Joe Biden Addresses NABJ

The vice president makes his case for Obama.
06/21/2012
02:15

BMike Odums Brings the Legacy of Bobby Seale to Life

Visual artist uses his paint cans to inspire community empowerment.
03/03/2015
03:53

Alzo Slade Shows Us the Power of Photography

NYC resident talks about his stunning artwork.
07/22/2015
Highlight
07:27

BET News Special
Katrina Only Made Me Stronger

Christian Bolden was among the thousands of New Orleans residents who fled to other cities when Hurricane Katrina struck. Ten years later, he says he's not just surviving, he's thriving. For more Katrina anniversary coverage, tune in to Katrina 10 Years Later: Through Hell in High Water on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8P/7C.
08/24/2015
Highlight
02:13

BET News Special
Katrina's Kids: How Far Have They Come?

The children impacted by Katrina are left with the storm's memories and its scars. BET's Andre Showell has the story.
08/25/2015
Highlight
03:28

BET News Special
#Katrina10Years: Inside Musicians' Village in New Orleans

Radio producer George Ingmire takes us on a tour of the neighborhood.
08/26/2015
02:10

Residents Clap Back After Writer Wishes a Hurricane Katrina for Chicago

What kind of writer would want to see another Hurricane Katrina? BET's Andre Showell has more on an editorial that survivors are calling evil.
08/26/2015
04:57

The Politics of Prince

While Prince is most widely known as a musical innovator, it's his influence off-stage that has had the most impact on society.
04/22/2016
00:48

Heartbreaking Video of Houston Flood Victim Depicts Her Final Moments

Video captured Claudia Melgar's final moments after driving her SUV into 17 feet of rising waters.
04/26/2016
00:43

7-Year-Old Virginia Girl Shot By Stray Bullet While At Cookout With Family

Young Newport, Virginia girl gets stuck in the leg by a stray bullet with at a family cookout.
06/04/2018
Exclusive
07:12

Extended Story - Hurricane Katrina

Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
07:12

Extended Story: Through One Doctor's Eyes

Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
04:40

Disrupt & DismantleS1 E6
After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
03/25/2021
Highlight
07:02

Extended Story - Bloody Sunday

Lynda Blackmon-Lowery, who was the youngest person to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, in 1965, reflects on her experience fighting for civil rights at the age of 14.
04/29/2021
Highlight
04:43

BET's Year of the Black Woman
Jazmine Sullivan Shares the Hardest Moment of Her Life

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year nominee Jazmine Sullivan talks about her health journey, her mother's breast cancer diagnosis and how it has affected her life, and more.
06/27/2021
01:09

Meet Caramel Curves, A Women-Only Motorcycle Crew That Set Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Campaign Ablaze

We love the celebration of curves for Rihanna’s new lingerie collection.
08/04/2021
13:45

Cooked in 5
Rocsi Diaz's BBQ Shrimp Recipe Is a Taste of New Orleans

Rocsi Diaz gets back to her Southern roots as she whips up her own version of New Orleans BBQ Shrimp -- a spicy Creole dish that goes perfectly with friends, family and football.
09/10/2021
Highlight
01:57

Phoenix Awards 2021
Dr. Joan Coker Receives ALC Co-Chairs Award

Dr. Joan Coker accepts the Annual Legislative Conference Co-Chairs Award for her work providing medical services in predominantly Black communities in Delaware.
09/17/2021
01:57

Dr. Joan Coker Receives ALC Co-Chairs Award

Dr. Joan Coker accepts the Annual Legislative Conference Co-Chairs Award for her work providing medical services in predominantly Black communities in Delaware.
09/20/2021
Exclusive
05:19

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
Where It All Started: Lil Wayne

New Orleans native Lil Wayne built on his Hot Boys success to achieve solo stardom, start his own record label and establish himself as one of the most influential names in hip hop.
10/05/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021