Reverend Al Sharpton Discusses Democrats' Power Under Biden 01/19/2021
Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Senate seats flipped to Democrats can effect change during Joe Biden's first term and how he feels about Black representation in the U.S. government.
BET News SpecialBefore the Booth: Yusef Salaam
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Yusef Salaam shares his demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/12/2020
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Ashlee Marie Preston
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Ashlee Marie Preston shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/15/2020
BET News SpecialBlack Men Voting Forum
Watch the Black Men Voting Forum special featuring Common, Marc Lamont Hill, Darnell Moore, Shaka Senghor, Mayor Michael Tubbs and Franklin Leonard. #VoteToLive
10/20/2020
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Wanjiku Gatheru
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Wanjiku Gatheru shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/20/2020
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Fatima Goss Graves
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Fatima Goss Graves shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/26/2020
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Tarana Burke
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Tarana Burke shares her demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
10/30/2020
BET News SpecialBefore The Booth: Mysonne Linen
Before The Booth features high-profile organizers. Mysonne Linen shares his demands for the 2020 Presidential nominees
11/02/2020
BET News SpecialJoe Biden And Kamala Harris Win 2020 Presidential Election
Biden and Harris have successfully defeated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 Presidential Election.
11/07/2020
BET News SpecialKamala Harris Makes History As America’s First Black Vice President
The California senator is now the first Black and Indian American woman who will serve as the United States vice president.
11/07/2020
BET News SpecialMaxine Waters on Biden-Harris's Plan for Black Americans
Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the significance of Kamala Harris's historic win.
01/19/2021
BET News SpecialInauguration Special 2021: Kamala Harris Makes History
Look back at the life of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris before she's sworn in as the first Black and South Asian woman vice president of the United States of America.
01/19/2021
BET News SpecialBlack Members of Congress Address White Supremacy in America
Representatives Brenda Lawrence, Sheila Jackson Lee, Joyce Beatty, Ayanna Pressley and more discuss the increase in domestic terrorism after pro-Trump insurrectionists rioted at the U.S. Capitol.
01/21/2021
BET News SpecialLaTosha Brown Explains Why Black Voters Matter
Black Voters Matter founder LaTosha Brown reflects on the impact of African-American turnout in the 2021 election and weighs in on how the Biden administration can fight voter suppression.
01/20/2021
BET News SpecialMaxine Waters Is Eager to Move Past the Trump Administration
Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the significance of Kamala Harris's historic win.
01/20/2021
BET News SpecialMarc Morial Shares His Message for Black Politicians
Marc Morial confirms the Black community has justifiable reasons to doubt the government, calls on Black politicians at the local level to act and shares his advice for Kamala Harris.
01/21/2021
BET News SpecialMarc Morial Weighs In on What Joe Biden Should Prioritize
Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, discusses Joe Biden's first 100 days, his plan to prioritize racial justice and why he should use coalitions to build consensus.
01/22/2021
BET News SpecialLaTosha Brown Talks Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voters Matter, discusses what kind of impact Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could have on helping to dismantle white supremacy.
01/20/2021
BET News SpecialDerrick Johnson Tackles Joe Biden's First 100 Days Agenda
Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, lists the key issues the Biden-Harris administration should address, including racial equity and student debt, to bridge the gap in America.
01/20/2021
BET News SpecialA Summary of Donald Trump's Presidency
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office hoping to repair the damage done by Donald Trump's divisive speeches, willful spread of disinformation and downplaying of a global pandemic.
01/20/2021
