Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New Night
Season 6 • 10/24/2023
A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
Exclusive
01:10
Most Likely with Novi BrownTyler Perry's SistasS6
Novi Brown decides which Sistas character is most likely to pick a Louis Vuitton bag over paying loans, be too optimistic about completing a marathon and visit a strip club for wings.
06/20/2023
Exclusive
01:23
"Most Likely..." with Kevin WaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Kevin Walton, who plays Aaron on Tyler Perry's Sistas, speculates which characters on the show are most likely to start a fight, ghost a date and more.
06/26/2023
Exclusive
01:36
Most Likely in Real Life with Kevin WaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Kevin Walton shares which of his costars might ghost a date, how his interest in spirituality could spur him to move to a new country and more in a round of Most Likely in Real Life.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
01:25
Most Likely with Trinity WhitesideTyler Perry's SistasS6
Trinity Whiteside, who portrays Preston, reveals which characters from Tyler Perry's Sistas he thinks are most likely to be running late, fail a lie detector test and more.
06/28/2023
Exclusive
01:31
"Most Likely IRL..." with Trinity WhitesideTyler Perry's SistasS6
Trinity Whiteside vouches for his co-stars' chivalrous nature, admits to crying in movies and opens up about his romantic impulses.
07/03/2023
Exclusive
01:21
"Most Likely..." with Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Brian Jordan Jr., who plays Maurice on Tyler Perry's Sistas, ponders which characters are most likely to start a fight, be in two relationships at once and more.
07/04/2023
Exclusive
01:21
"Most Likely IRL..." with Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Brian Jordan Jr. picks who of his Sistas costars would be a softy during a sad movie, would cheat at a card game, would show up decked out to a barbecue and more.
07/05/2023
Exclusive
01:10
"Most Likely..." with Anthony DaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Anthony Dalton, who plays Calvin, reveals which character is most likely to start a fight, marry a stranger or cheat at cards -- but he can't pick just one when it comes to breaking hearts.
08/21/2023
Exclusive
01:13
"Most Likely IRL..." with MignonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon gives her thoughts on which of her Sistas castmates would be most likely ghost a date, who would travel to far-off locales and more.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
05:56
Get Caught Up - Midseason RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Catch up on the first half of Season 6 of Tyler Perry's Sistas, including Maurice's showdown with Que, the fire at Karen's salon, Fatima and Zac's confrontation with Heather, and more.
10/19/2023
