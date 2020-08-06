Queen Collective
Smiles Shine Bright in "Gaps"
Season 4 • 02/24/2023
Director and writer Jenn Shaw explains how her mother's career as a dentist inspired her film "Gaps," a coming-of-age story about self-confidence and equity in dental health.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveS2 Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair Discrimination
Samantha Knowles's introspective documentary "Tangled Roots" follows Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott as she files a bill to fight black hair discrimination.
06/08/2020
Trailer
00:30
Queen CollectiveS2 BET Her Presents: Queen Collective
Queen Latifah, in collaboration with Tribeca Studios and Procter & Gamble, presents four powerfully original films from women of color, starting Saturday, June 13 at 9/8c.
06/10/2020
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveS3 Tina Charles Knows the Importance of Representation
"Game Changer" director and WNBA player Tina Charles explains the significance of diversity, and Tanya DePass discusses the mission of her organization I Need Diverse Games.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveS3 Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game Changer
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveS3 Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveHaimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveS3 Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Queen CollectiveQueen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful Voice
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveArielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Queen CollectiveTina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game Changer
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
00:59
Queen CollectiveS4 Smiles Shine Bright in "Gaps"
Director and writer Jenn Shaw explains how her mother's career as a dentist inspired her film "Gaps," a coming-of-age story about self-confidence and equity in dental health.
02/24/2023
Exclusive
00:30
Queen CollectiveS4 A Nashville Rapper Defies Stereotypes in "In Her Element"
Director Idil Ibrahim's film "In Her Element" tells the story of Daisha McBride, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist looking to make a name for herself in a rock and country town.
02/24/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Wine Down with Mary J. BligeS1 50 Cent Gets Personal on The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige
Rapper 50 Cent discusses being shot and what kind of lover he is on the latest episode of The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
03/06/2023