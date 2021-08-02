PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez and Darrel Walls Perform a Medley 02/08/2021
PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez and Darrel Walls come together onstage to perform the songs "So in Love" and "All in His Plan."
Watching
Performance
04:06
Performance
04:33
22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel CelebrationVoices of Fire - "Hit the Refresh"
The choir Voices of Fire performs "Hit the Refresh" at the 22nd Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.
02/08/2021
