Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game Changer 06/16/2021
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS1 BET Her Presents: Queen Collective
Queen Latifah, in collaboration with Tribeca Studios and Procter & Gamble, presents four powerfully original films from women of color, starting Saturday, June 13 at 9/8c.
06/10/2020
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveWiden the Screen Shows the Full Picture of Black Life
With the support of Procter & Gamble, Widen the Screen shares a variety of stories that challenge stereotypes about Black people.
06/15/2021
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2 Queen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful Voice
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/15/2021
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2 Tina Charles Knows the Importance of Representation
"Game Changer" director and WNBA player Tina Charles explains the significance of diversity, and Tanya DePass discusses the mission of her organization I Need Diverse Games.
06/15/2021
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2 Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/15/2021
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveS2 Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
