Doechii - "Persuasive" and "Crazy" 06/26/2022
Doechii gives it her all while performing her songs "Persuasive" and "Crazy" at the BET Awards 2022.
Watching
Exclusive
08:49
BET Awards 2022Coco Jones’s Hit List
R&B singer Coco Jones highlights music videos from today's biggest artists that inspire her, from Normani's "Motivation" to Victoria Monét's "Moment."
07/01/2022
Exclusive
05:12
BET Awards 2022Shine a Light - Luke Lawal Jr.
HBCU Buzz Founder and CEO Luke Lawal Jr. talks about his path to entrepreneurship, how his time at an HBCU shaped his identity and the core values that guide him, presented by Walmart.
06/30/2022
Exclusive
07:04
BET Awards 2022DreaKnowsBest Slays the BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Live!
DreaKnowsBest captures candid moments at the BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Live! with celebrities including Chance the Rapper, Marsai Martin, Taraji P. Henson and more.
06/29/2022
Exclusive
03:00
BET Awards 2022GoGo Morrow Wants Her Music to Reflect Positivity
GoGo Morrow discusses her lifelong relationship with music, how she differentiates herself as a modern R&B artist and how special it was to perform at the BET Awards 2022.
06/29/2022
Highlight
07:47
BET Awards 2022Look Back and React - Big Freedia
Big Freedia watches some memorable performances from the BET Awards, including Cardi B's "Press" in 2019, Bryson Tiller's "Exchange" in 2016 and Xscape's medley of hits in 2017.
06/28/2022
Exclusive
03:47
BET Awards 2022Mama I Made It: The Path to Homeownership - Offer Accepted?
Financial expert Deborah Owens provides the ultimate checklist for buying a home, complete with tips about counteroffers and mortgage approvals, and BJ and Mahoganey Butler share big news.
06/27/2022
Trailer
01:00
BET Awards 2022Queen Latifah's Queen Collective Will Debut Six New Films
In its fourth year, Queen Collective highlights six original films by directors Imani Dennison, Vashni Korin, Contessa Gayles, Luchina Fisher, Jenn Shaw and Idil Ibrahim, coming fall 2022.
06/27/2022
Highlight
00:51
BET Awards 2022Silk Sonic Wins Album of the Year
In Anderson .Paak's absence, Bruno Mars takes stage at the BET Awards 2022 to accept the coveted Album of the Year Award for "An Evening with Silk Sonic."
06/26/2022
Performance
04:10
BET Awards 2022Chlöe - "Surprise," "Freak Like Me," "Have Mercy" and More
Chlöe takes the stage at the BET Awards 2022 to perform a medley of songs including "Surprise," "Freak Like Me," "Have Mercy" and "Treat Me."
06/26/2022
Highlight
00:58
BET Awards 2022Sean "Diddy" Combs Has Had a Lifetime of Achievements
A rapper, mogul, fashion designer and so much more, Sean "Diddy" Combs is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2022.
06/26/2022
Performance
12:56
BET Awards 2022An All-Star Tribute to Lifetime Achievement Honoree Diddy
Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Shyne, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes and Faith Evans pay tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs with a special medley performance.
06/26/2022
Highlight
00:48
BET Awards 2022Marsai Martin Takes Home the YoungStars Award
The YoungStars Award goes to Marsai Martin at the BET Awards 2022.
06/26/2022
Performance
03:59
BET Awards 2022Latto, Young Dirty Bastard and Mariah Carey Perform a Medley
Champagne and Young Dirty Bastard join Latto onstage for a medley performance of her songs "It's Givin" and "Big Energy (Remix)," with a surprise appearance from Mariah Carey.
06/26/2022
Performance
02:15
BET Awards 2022Taraji P. Henson and Billy Porter Take the Stage
Taraji P. Henson and Billy Porter put on a ballroom-themed performance featuring the songs "100% Pure Love," "Walk for Me" and "Deep Inside" with Dashaun Wesley, Dominique Jackson and more.
06/26/2022
Performance
02:05
BET Awards 2022Ogi - "I Got It"
Ogi hits the BET Amplified Stage to perform her song "I Got It" at the BET Awards 2022.
06/26/2022
Performance
05:20
BET Awards 2022Ella Mai, Babyface and Roddy Ricch - "DFMU," "Keeps on Fallin,'" and "How"
Ella Mai kicks off her BET Awards 2022 performance with her lovesick hit "DFMU," then is joined onstage by Babyface for "Keeps on Fallin'" and Roddy Ricch for "How."
06/26/2022
Highlight
02:15
BET Awards 2022Mary J. Blige Wins the BET Her Award
In this winning moment sponsored by Target, Mary J. Blige accepts the BET Her Award for her song "Good Morning Gorgeous."
06/26/2022
Highlight
01:39
BET Awards 2022Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin Win Best Gospel/Inspirational
Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin take home the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for their song "We Win" at the BET Awards 2022.
06/26/2022
Performance
02:26
BET Awards 2022GoGo Morrow - "In the Way"
GoGo Morrow performs her song "In the Way" on the BET Amplified stage.
06/26/2022
