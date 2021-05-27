Infinity Song - "Mad Love"
05/27/2021

Infinity Song performs a stripped-down version of their song "Mad Love."

Performance
02:47

Bars and Ballads for George Floyd
Infinity Song - "Mad Love"

05/27/2021
Performance
01:32

Bars and Ballads for George Floyd
Keedron Bryant - "I Just Wanna Live"

Keedron Bryant performs his protest anthem "I Just Wanna Live" in Atlanta.
05/27/2021
Performance
02:09

Bars and Ballads for George Floyd
Errol Griffin - "Smile (Theme from Modern Times)"

Saxophonist Errol Griffin performs "Smile (Theme from Modern Times)" over stories of racial injustice in America from Jon Batiste, Michael K. Williams and others.
05/27/2021
Performance
01:06

Bars and Ballads for George Floyd
Barbara Mootoo - "Can't Give Up Now"

Barbara Mootoo performs "Can't Give Up Now" and talks to religious leaders about the impact of the church on the Black community.
05/27/2021
