BET Celebrates the Congressional Black Caucus 09/17/2021
BET salutes the Congressional Black Caucus for 50 years of service in Congress and advocacy as the legislative voice for Black and other underserved communities.
Performance
03:36
Phoenix Awards 2021Chaka Khan - "I'm Every Woman"
Chaka Khan closes out the Phoenix Awards 2021 with her classic hit "I'm Every Woman."
09/17/2021
Highlight
01:02
Phoenix Awards 2021Stacey Abrams Receives the CBC Body Award
Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, receives the CBC Body Award for her work in fighting for voting rights.
09/17/2021
Performance
03:38
Phoenix Awards 2021Stokley - "Sankofa"
Stokley performs a rousing rendition of "Sankofa," the title track from his 2021 album.
09/17/2021
Performance
03:45
Phoenix Awards 2021Mali Music and Jonathan McReynolds - "Movin' On"
Mali Music and Jonathan McReynolds perform "Movin' On" in front of a stripped-down altar set.
09/17/2021
Highlight
01:57
Phoenix Awards 2021Dr. Joan Coker Receives ALC Co-Chairs Award
Dr. Joan Coker accepts the Annual Legislative Conference Co-Chairs Award for her work providing medical services in predominantly Black communities in Delaware.
09/17/2021
Highlight
01:31
Phoenix Awards 2021Lloyd J. Austin III Receives the ALC Co-Chair's Award
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepts the ALC Co-Chair's Award on behalf of the brave servicemembers who serve and sacrifice their lives to defend our nation.
09/17/2021
Performance
04:13
Phoenix Awards 2021Ledisi - "Anything for You"
Singer-songwriter Ledisi performs her soulful tune "Anything for You" at the Phoenix Awards 2021.
09/17/2021
Highlight
01:19
Phoenix Awards 2021Cedric Richmond Is Honored with the CBCF Chair's Award
Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor to President Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, quotes the Bible while accepting the CBCF Chair's Award for public service.
09/17/2021
Performance
03:11
Phoenix Awards 2021Wayne Brady - "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Wayne Brady delivers a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke's classic song "A Change Is Gonna Come."
09/17/2021
Highlight
03:29
Performance
04:36
Phoenix Awards 2021Leela James - "See Me"
Singer-songwriter Leela James treats viewers to her soulful single "See Me" at the Phoenix Awards 2021.
09/17/2021
Highlight
01:29
Phoenix Awards 2021HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Receives the CBC Chair's Award
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge receives the Congressional Black Caucus Chair's Award for her contributions to low-income communities.
09/17/2021
