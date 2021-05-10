3 Takeaways From The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards 10/13/2021
BIA had no problem clapping back at her haters.
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
01:08
Top 6 Sexiest Moments On The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Red Carpet
See the sexy designer looks that are going viral!
10/06/2021
06:54
The Breakdown! D Smoke, Tierra Whack, Grip And Other Cypher Rappers Breakdown Their Creative Process
Find out how they get their flow so fly, laying it down in the studio and adding flair to the big stage.
10/05/2021
01:44
For The Love Of Hip Hop: A Conversation With Some Of Today’s Hottest Artists
2021 Hip Hop Awards cypher artists D Smoke, Tierra Whack, and Fivio Foreign look back at their first time shining on the mic.
10/05/2021
01:10
Top 5 Beauty Looks On The Hip Hop Awards 2021 Red Carpet
Check out some of our favorite hair and makeup moments captured on camera!
10/07/2021
04:20
What’s Good? Exclusive Interviews With Your Favorite Artists Backstage At The 2021 Hip Hop Awards
From Latto to Tyler, to the Creator to Remy Ma, see who came turnt up and ready for the show.
10/07/2021
02:34
Ranking The Hip Hop Album Of The Year Nominees
Tyler, The Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' was this year's winner.
10/08/2021
01:27
3 Facts About Hip Hop Cares Honoree IDK
His stage name is short for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge.
10/11/2021
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
01:08
Who is Tobe Nwigwe? The Hip Hop Awards Performer Who Tore Down The Stage
Being that he's relatively new to the music scene, here are a few facts about the Hip Hop Awards performer who brought down the stage.
10/12/2021
01:38
3 Takeaways From The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
BIA had no problem clapping back at her haters.
10/13/2021
02:13
5 Other Duos That Impressed This Year
Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid prove they have chemistry in the booth!
10/14/2021
01:01
Parents, Kids, And Other Adorable Family Moments On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
See the heartwarming photos from hip hop’s biggest night out!
10/15/2021
01:09
#MCE! See The Men Who Left Fans Drooling With Fresh Cut Beards At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
These gents had us doing a double take on the red carpet!
10/18/2021
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
01:19
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Recap: 3 Sleeper Performances You Should See
Paul Wall turned back the hands of time.
10/19/2021
01:20
2021 'Soul Train Awards' Will Be Held For The First Time Ever At The World-Famous Apollo
The annual celebration will occur in New York City and premiere on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 PM ET.
10/19/2021
00:30
