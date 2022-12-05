BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Kirk And Tammy Franklin Know How To Work A Red Carpet 05/17/2022
The couple who prays together stays together!
01:10
Young Thug's Lyrics May Be Used Against Him In RICO Case
Prosecutors may use lyrics such as: “I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body,” and “I killed his man in front of his momma.”
05/12/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With Ciara
Check out the singer's smoking hot looks from the BET Awards 2021 and more of her stunning fashion moments.
05/12/2022
01:01
Casanova Pleads Guilty In Racketeering, Conspiracy Case
The Brooklyn rapper admitted to participating in an Aug. 2018 robbery in New York and July 2020 shooting in Florida.
05/13/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With The Weeknd
The "Earned It" singer is one of the most dapper men in Hollywood.
05/13/2022
00:59
Rod Wave Allegedly Strangled Mother Of His Children, Court Documents Reveal
The alleged incident occurred on Apr. 24 when the 22-year-old showed up at the unnamed woman's home while she was sleeping, and choked her until she could not breathe.
05/13/2022
01:05
Gunna’s Lawyers Say Police Are Wrong To Use Music Against Him
His lawyers also pointed out his community contributions, including the first-ever free in-school grocery store that feeds over 400 children weekly.
05/13/2022
01:06
Keyshia Cole Fuels Dating Rumors With Antonio Brown
Brown posted a clip of a woman, presumably Cole, showing off a tattoo of his initials on Instagram.
05/16/2022
01:12
Lil Keed Dies At 24
The Atlanta-based artist recently advocated for his fellow YSL labelmates, including Young Thug and Gunna, who are both currently incarcerated.
05/16/2022
01:01
SWV & Xscape Land New Unscripted Series
The limited series will document the iconic '90s R&B groups as they navigate the personal and professional stages in their lives.
05/16/2022
01:07
Astroworld: Woman Sues Travis Scott, Claims She Lost Pregnancy After Being 'Crushed' At Festival
Shanazia Williamson's wrongful death lawsuit says she was "crushed" by a stampede of fans.
05/16/2022
01:06
05/17/2022
01:03
Jessica White Teases 'Special Announcement' With Nick Cannon, Fueling Baby Rumors
Cannon revealed he is releasing his upcoming music project 'Raw&B,' that will answer "whatever questions you have."
05/18/2022
01:06
Travis Scott Donates $1 Million To HBCU Students
"Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out."
05/18/2022
01:33
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Who Is Coi Leray? Get to Know the Burgeoning Emcee
The BET Amplified artist earned two nominations at the BET Awards 2021!
05/18/2022
01:18
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Saweetie's Stunning Red Carpet Wins
We salute the artist's red carpet looks, from vibrant gowns to plunging necklines and bold statement pieces!
05/19/2022
01:09
The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday Celebration To Take Place at Empire State Building
The Barclays Center will feature video footage of B.I.G.'s classic songs on a giant screen above the arena's entrance in Brooklyn.
05/19/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Chloe Bailey Sets A Red Carpet on Fire
From vibrant gowns to plunging necklines and bold statement pieces, we salute Chloe Bailey's top 5 moments on the red carpet!
05/20/2022
01:22
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' The Many Ways Cardi B Knows How To Work a Red Carpet
The BET Awards premiere LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
05/20/2022
01:06
New Breezy! Chris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album
On a now-deleted Instagram story, Brown dropped the names of artists fans assumed may be featured, including Yung Bleu, Ella Mai, and H.E.R.
05/20/2022
01:02
Offset and Cardi B Have Unfollowed Quavo And Takeoff, Sparking Migos' Breakup Rumors
Quavo and Takeoff announced on the same day that they are releasing new music, but as a duo named Unc and Phew.
05/20/2022
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022