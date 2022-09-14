Best New Hip Hop Artist - Lookback

Best New Hip Hop Artist - Lookback09/14/2022
Before another performer takes the crown, let's look at the previous winners of the Best New Hip Hop Artist Award, including Cardi B, DaBaby and the late Pop Smoke.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G
Dr. Dre helped define and cultivate the West Coast rap scene with his boundless artistry and devotion to bringing up-and-coming talent into the fold, including his stepbrother Warren G.
09/16/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Respect Due - Pioneers of Hip Hop, Pt. 2
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 spotlights Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D and more artists who got the genre off the ground and revolutionized its sound.
09/16/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Respect Due - Gimme a Beat
Hip hop evolved from turntablism to sampling to the raw rhythms of trap music due to the creativity and ingenuity of DJs, MCs, producers and rappers from the 1970s to today.
09/15/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 20222022 Was Good to Coi Leray
Coi Leray's talent and hustle have earned her hit songs, features from today's top artists, and platforms to showcase her creativity in music videos and on her own cooking show.
09/15/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Top Speeches of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
LL Cool J, Tyler, the Creator and Nelly graciously accept three of the most outstanding awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 with speeches honoring the hip-hop heroes who came before them.
09/12/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Worldwide - MCs Retracing Their African Roots
How Vic Mensa, Chance the Rapper, Jidenna and Wale are building bridges and renewing their ancestral connections to Africa through their music, annual trips, creative collabs and more.
09/12/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Family Tree - Saweetie and MC Hammer
Not the only musical heavyweight in her family, Saweetie and her uncle MC Hammer changed the rap game and have inspired fans from across generations through their philanthropic work.
09/12/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022A Look Back at Hustler of the Year Winners
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 reflects on the artists who have defined hustle in previous years, including 50 Cent, Sean "Love" Combs, Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Saweetie.
09/09/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Respect Due - Pioneers of Hip Hop, Pt. 1
DJ Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash, Coke La Rock and MC Sha-Rock were instrumental in creating hip hop culture in the 1970s and 80s via their innovative approaches to making music.
09/09/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Hip Hop Awards Five Biggest Laughs of 2021
Nick Cannon's alter ego, backstage Monopoly and hosting shenanigans make the list of the funniest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
09/08/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 20222022 Was Good to Latto
Atlanta native Latto started rapping at age eight and hasn't stopped since, racking up competition wins, chart-topping hits, a BET Best New Artist Award, and a spot on tour with Lizzo.
09/08/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Nelly Is Still Hot in Herre After All These Years
Hip-hop star Nelly's decades-long career has included success in several music genres, as well as movies and reality TV, after winning BET's first-ever Best New Artist Award in 2001.
09/08/2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Respect Due - 50 Cent
50 Cent deserves props for achieving success in multiple industries, including becoming a multi-platinum rapper, impactful entrepreneur, talented actor and prolific TV producer.
09/08/2022
