A Young Mother Unlocks a Deadly Secret in Dear Best Friend
01/13/2022

A chance encounter leads a woman down a path of discovery as she rushes to learn the truth about her closest friend's death in the BET+ original movie Dear Best Friend, streaming now.

Watching

Trailer
01:30

A Young Mother Unlocks a Deadly Secret in Dear Best Friend

01/13/2022
