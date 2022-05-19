BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Latto's Top 'Big Energy' Moments 05/25/2022
After winning Lifetime's 'The Rap Game' in 2016, the 23-year-old has been serving big energy and steadily climbing her way up the music charts.
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Saweetie's Stunning Red Carpet Wins
We salute the artist's red carpet looks, from vibrant gowns to plunging necklines and bold statement pieces!
The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday Celebration To Take Place at Empire State Building
The Barclays Center will feature video footage of B.I.G.'s classic songs on a giant screen above the arena's entrance in Brooklyn.
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Chloe Bailey Sets A Red Carpet on Fire
From vibrant gowns to plunging necklines and bold statement pieces, we salute Chloe Bailey's top 5 moments on the red carpet!
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' The Many Ways Cardi B Knows How To Work a Red Carpet
The BET Awards premiere LIVE on Sunday, June 26!
New Breezy! Chris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album
On a now-deleted Instagram story, Brown dropped the names of artists fans assumed may be featured, including Yung Bleu, Ella Mai, and H.E.R.
Offset and Cardi B Have Unfollowed Quavo And Takeoff, Sparking Migos' Breakup Rumors
Quavo and Takeoff announced on the same day that they are releasing new music, but as a duo named Unc and Phew.
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Get To Know Burna Boy, The Star Shaking Up the Afrobeats Genre
The Nigerian singer-songwriter is a two-time Grammy Award winner.
Cardi B Tells David Letterman She Has A 'Responsibility' To Share Her Political Views With Fans
The emcee told David Letterman that she doesn't inject politics into her music, but instead uses her platform for activism.
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Top Performances By The Ladies Who Slayed The Stage
Over the years, these sisters have made for some of the most memorable productions in show history!
Felony Battery Charges Against Rod Wave Dropped
The Tampa Bay Times reports he was arrested on May 2 for battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years behind bars.
Tank Shuts Down Homophobic Haters, Responds To Performing At Gay Pride Events
“Ima speak in terms of the Black community. There is a stigma. There’s a hate that goes along with being gay," he said.
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Times a Female Artist Won 'Best New Artist'
Alicia Keys won the first award for the girl's team.
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Legendary 'Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award Winners
Gospel legend Kirk Franklin holds the record for most wins in this category.
BET Awards 2022 Nominees Announced!
Doja Cat leads with six nominations at this year's ceremony airing live on June 26!
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Silk Sonic Knows Hot To Bring An Old School Vibe
In both music and fashion, Silk Sonic stays true to their love of all things old school.
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Lucky Daye Reminds Music Listeners R&B is Not Dead with His Soulful Music
The singer earned a BET Awards 2022 nomination for 'Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Doja Cat
Doja Cat is a certified hit-maker!
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston hottie is nominated for 'Best Female Rap Artist.'
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Baby Keem
The rising star is nominated for 'Video of the Year.'
