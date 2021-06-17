"Pearl and Henry" Director Gibrey Allen on His Backstory 08/31/2021
Gibrey Allen reveals what inspired him to write a story from an elderly couple's perspective, how his Jamaican culture enriched his ideas, then chats with producer Greta Hagen-Richardson.
Watching
04:01
Titus Showers - "We Need You"
Gospel singer Titus Showers looks to God for answers in the music video for 'We Need You,' directed by Alexander Le'Jo.
06/17/2021
Highlight
05:21
BET's Year of the Black WomanAndra Day Discusses Her Career Evolution
Best Actress nominee Andra Day reveals why she thinks the BET Awards is special, recalls her first experience at the awards show, chats about her transition into acting and more.
06/27/2021
Highlight
00:30
Countdown To The BET AwardsYara Shahidi Honors Black Male Trailblazers
Yara Shahidi acknowledges the achievements of Black men paving the way for future generations through their dedication to their careers, families and communities.
06/27/2021
Exclusive
03:02
BET Awards 2021Just Blaze Remembers His Road to Fame
Just Blaze reflects on the grit and determination it took for him to succeed in the music industry, as he mentors aspiring producers in the Next Up Music Challenge, presented by Nissan.
07/01/2021
Performance
04:30
04:30
Exclusive
03:26
Exclusive
03:26
Performance
03:55
Dante Bowe - "Family Tree"
Gospel singer-songwriter Dante Bowe gives a message of hope in the music video for his uplifting single, "Family Tree."
09/30/2021
Highlight
04:35
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe Celebrates an Iconic Moment
Joined by his wife Fat, Tobe Nwigwe talks to Big Tigger about Rap City's significance, working with his family, his song "I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)" and more.
10/05/2021
