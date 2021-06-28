Sunshine Anderson - "Heard It All Before" 06/28/2021
Sunshine Anderson shuts it down with her single "Heard It All Before" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
Watching
Performance
01:57
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionAshanti and Ja Rule - "Always on Time"
Ashanti showcases her vocals and Ja Rule comes through with his signature growl during their performance of "Always on Time" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
02:31
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionAshanti and Fat Joe - "Foolish" and "What's Luv?"
Ashanti performs "Foolish," and then Fat Joe hops on to help her with their hit song "What's Luv?" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:09
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionMusiq Soulchild - "Just Friends"
Musiq Soulchild channels his soulful side while performing his hit single "Just Friends" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:12
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionNelly - "Hot in Herre"
Nelly performs his 2002 classic "Hot in Herre" from the album "Nellyville" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:10
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionKelis - "Milkshake"
Kelis performs her iconic 2003 song "Milkshake" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:03
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionRay J - "Wait a Minute"
Ray J sings his tune "Wait a Minute" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
00:51
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionJadakiss - "Knock Yourself Out"
Jadakiss hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition to perform the hit "Knock Yourself Out" from his debut solo album, "Kiss tha Game Goodbye."
06/28/2021
Performance
01:43
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionTamia and Fabolous - "Into You"
Tamia and Fabolous reunite to perform their collaborative track "Into You"on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
00:37
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionWayne Wonder - "No Letting Go"
Wayne Wonder sings "No Letting Go" from the album "Diwali Riddim" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:11
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionSean Paul - "Get Busy"
Sean Paul performs his massive hit "Get Busy" from the album "Dutty Rock" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition
06/28/2021
Performance
01:17
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionAkon - "I Wanna Love You"
Akon takes us back with a performance of his 2006 hit song "I Wanna Love You" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:59
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionBeenie Man featuring Mya - "Girls Dem Sugar"
Beenie Man and Mya join DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition to perform their 1996 hit "Girls Dem Sugar."
06/28/2021
Performance
01:03
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionMr. Cheeks - "Lights, Camera, Action!"
Mr. Cheeks gets swaggerific as he performs "Lights, Camera, Action!" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
