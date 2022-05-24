BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Megan Thee Stallion 06/07/2022
The Houston hottie is nominated for 'Best Female Rap Artist.'
Felony Battery Charges Against Rod Wave Dropped
The Tampa Bay Times reports he was arrested on May 2 for battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years behind bars.
05/24/2022
01:20
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Latto's Top 'Big Energy' Moments
After winning Lifetime's 'The Rap Game' in 2016, the 23-year-old has been serving big energy and steadily climbing her way up the music charts.
05/25/2022
01:15
Tank Shuts Down Homophobic Haters, Responds To Performing At Gay Pride Events
“Ima speak in terms of the Black community. There is a stigma. There’s a hate that goes along with being gay," he said.
05/26/2022
01:17
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Times a Female Artist Won 'Best New Artist'
Alicia Keys won the first award for the girl's team.
05/31/2022
01:14
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 3 Legendary 'Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award Winners
Gospel legend Kirk Franklin holds the record for most wins in this category.
06/01/2022
02:11
BET Awards 2022 Nominees Announced!
Doja Cat leads with six nominations at this year's ceremony airing live on June 26!
06/02/2022
01:33
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Silk Sonic Knows Hot To Bring An Old School Vibe
In both music and fashion, Silk Sonic stays true to their love of all things old school.
06/03/2022
01:26
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Lucky Daye Reminds Music Listeners R&B is Not Dead with His Soulful Music
The singer earned a BET Awards 2022 nomination for 'Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
06/03/2022
01:47
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Doja Cat
Doja Cat is a certified hit-maker!
06/06/2022
01:15
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Baby Keem
The rising star is nominated for 'Video of the Year.'
06/07/2022
01:35
01:30
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee City Girls
The Miami duo are unstoppable!
06/08/2022
01:03
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee Benny The Butcher
The Buffalo native is nominated for 'Best New Artist.'
06/08/2022
01:22
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Nominee H.E.R.
The 24-year-old is nominated for three awards, including 'Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.'
06/09/2022
01:54
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Best Collaboration Nominees
Which duo do you think will take home the bragging rights?
06/13/2022
01:20
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Cardi B
Check out Cardi's mind-blowing career trajectory!
06/13/2022
01:18
Azealia Banks Storms Off Stage After Rant At Miami Pride Concert
"Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce," she tweeted, according to PEOPLE, after some fans booed her and her microphone was cut off.
06/13/2022
01:26
BET Awards 2022: Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
With a career spanning over two decades, Diddy is not only a music mogul but also an entrepreneur.
06/14/2022
01:06
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Tyler, The Creator
His Grammy Award winning album, 'Call Me If You Get Lost,' is nominated for 'Album of the Year.'
06/15/2022
01:06
Chicago Rapper FBG Cash Shot And Killed
Police share that the musician, born Tristian Hamilton, sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being pronounced dead at the Advocate Christ Medical Center.
06/16/2022
