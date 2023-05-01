The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 1, 2023
Season 1 • 05/01/2023
Guests include Jadakiss, Kym Whitley and The Isley Brothers, and the hosts discuss the Met Gala, Da Brat's baby plans, and Eboni K. Williams's controversial views on dating.
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 1, 2023
05/01/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 15, 2023
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy discuss Ja Morant's NBA suspension, DJ Cassidy talks DJing for Barack Obama, and Woody McClain discusses fans relating to Cane on "Power Book II: Ghost."
05/08/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 8, 2023
Jess Hilarious reports on an altercation between Usher and Chris Brown, Bishop T.D. Jakes offers insight on parenting, and the crew debate whether or not they'd stay in a sexless marriage.
05/12/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 22, 2023
The team blasts DJ Envy for going too far with Rick Ross, chats about a would-be commercial starring Jess Hilarious and more.
05/30/2023
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023
The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
06/02/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 29, 2023
The crew discusses Jess Hilarious wearing pajamas, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God's phone call with Gunplay, and Megan Thee Stallion's possible romance with soccer star Romelu Lukaku.
06/08/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of June 5, 2023
The crew discusses the need for privacy, Jess Hilarious and Claudia Jordan joke about Charlamagne Tha God's big mouth, and Tamika Mallory talks about giving Black people a seat at the table.
06/14/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap: The Cast of 'The Blackening' Sets Off Juneteenth Weekend
This week on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy chopped it up with Method Man, Ryan Coogler, Toossii and more.
06/16/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of June 12, 2023
Method Man talks about BET's Greatest Rap Crew of All Time, Ryan Coogler opens up about his imposter syndrome, and the cast of "The Blackening" discusses the film celebrating Black culture.
06/22/2023
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 23, 2023
On this week’s recap, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the Russell Simmons family drama, pull a Rumor Report on Jeezy and give Joseline Hernandez career tips.
06/23/2023
