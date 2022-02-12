Tank Shows R&B Is Thriving

11/26/2022

Tank croons a medley of soulful hooks for every situation and proves R&B is more relevant than ever at the Soul Train Awards '22 Red Carpet Special.

Exclusive
09:15

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Elan Carter

Elan Carter discusses her history with "Soul Train," recalling how dancing on the show helped boost her confidence, expand her group of friends and open doors for her as a model and actress.
12/02/2022
Exclusive
02:17

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
"Soul Train"-Inspired Fashion Trends

Check out red carpet ensembles inspired by "Soul Train" dancers and their fashion-forward fits with leopard print, leather, Hammer pants, and more.
12/02/2022
01:20

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records

The gospel singer was nominated for the 'Best Gospel/Inspiration Award.'
12/02/2022
01:16

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote

The veteran musician was nominated at this year's 'Soul Train Awards' for Album of the Year.
12/02/2022
Exclusive
04:59

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Go Back to the 2000s with "Soul Train"

Relive the era of nonstop hip hop with "Soul Train" line dances set to a playlist for the iPod generation with tracks by T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Eve and more.
12/01/2022
Exclusive
03:55

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 80s Performances, Pt. 3

Watch "Soul Train" performances from Evelyn "Champagne" King, The Temptations, Pebbles and Luther Vandross that showcase the unique style and unforgettable music of the 80s.
12/01/2022
01:15

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records

The songwriter and actress has been creating music for over three decades.
12/01/2022
Exclusive
04:37

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Family Tree - The Isley Brothers and Alex Isley

The Isley Brothers racked up numerous hits in their heyday and beyond, and their groove genes stay strong with the success of R&B singer Alex Isley, daughter of Ernie Isley.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
04:59

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
"Soul Train" Dancers Tore It Up in the 90s

Check out a compilation of unique moves influenced by hip hop and b-boy culture that made their way to the "Soul Train" dance line in the 90s.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
02:18

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 90s Performances, Pt. 3

Go back to the 90s with nostalgic "Soul Train" performances from K.P. & Envyi, Xscape, Usher and Tyrese.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:30

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Charlie Wilson's Road to the Soul Train Awards

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022 spotlights the work of Certified Soul Award nominee Charlie Wilson with a retrospective honoring his career accomplishments so far.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
03:13

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Classic Gospel Performances on "Soul Train," Pt. 2

"Soul Train" flashes back to outstanding gospel performances from soulful singers CeCe Winans, Melba Moore and Tarralyn Ramsey.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:30

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
DIXSON's Road to the Soul Train Awards

Get to know Best New Artist nominee DIXSON, who is making a splash as a solo artist after working with big names, including Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin and Beyoncé.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
05:14

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Family Tree - Vanessa Williams and Lion Babe

From becoming the first Black Miss America to nabbing multiple Grammys, Vanessa Williams does it all, and daughter Jillian Hervey is carving her own legacy as one-half of Lion Babe.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:30

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
SZA's Road to the Soul Train Awards

Get to know two-time BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee SZA and her career successes, including her triple-platinum debut album "Ctrl," Grammy-winning collaboration with Doja Cat, and more.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
02:17

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Muni Long Shares Holiday Memories with Her Loved Ones

Muni Long joins her friends and family to discuss their holiday traditions as well as the singer's Soul Train Awards 2022 performance in this clip presented by Walmart.
11/30/2022
03:36

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
BET Celebrates #Thriller40 at Soul Train Awards 2022

Michael Jackson's iconic album turns 40 on November 30th.
11/30/2022
01:09

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Soul Train Awards 2022: Must-See Backstage Moments

You never know who or what is happening behind the curtain!
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:32

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Chaka Khan's Road to the Soul Train Awards

Celebrate the career of two-time BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee Chaka Khan, starting with her work in the band Rufus, her solo successes and much more.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
04:56

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
What's Really Good? with Deon Cole

BET Soul Train Awards 2022 host Deon Cole gets quizzed on Al Green's 1972 hit "Love and Happiness," Stevie Wonder's 80s hairdo, Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and more.
11/29/2022
