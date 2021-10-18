How It Started vs. How It's Going
08/31/2021
Find out how artists like Latto, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion got their start in the music industry and what they've done to define the next generation of hip-hop.
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Watching
01:09
#MCE! See The Men Who Left Fans Drooling With Fresh Cut Beards At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards2021 Hip HopAwards
These gents had us doing a double take on the red carpet!
10/18/2021
01:38
3 Takeaways From The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards2021 Hip HopAwards
BIA had no problem clapping back at her haters.
10/13/2021
03:47
2021 Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Conversations2021 Hip HopAwards
Watch D Smoke, IDK, Kaytranada and more of today’s top rappers break down the meaning of the show’s theme, “in hip hop we stand.”
10/05/2021
05:59
2021 Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Revelations2021 Hip HopAwards
Watch Fat Joe, BIA, Latto and more tell BET.com facts we never knew and what’s on and poppin’ in their worlds straight from the 2021 Hip Hop Awards.
10/05/2021
01:02
Best Bling Spotted On The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet!2021 Hip HopAwards
Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
05:44
BET Presents: The Encore's Top Collaborations2021 Hip HopAwards
BET looks back at the best hip-hop collaborations from the singers of BET Presents: The Encore, including 702's "Steelo" with Missy Elliot and Total's multi-track team-up with Biggie.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:29
Classic Moment - Fat Joe and Biz Markie Share the Love2021 Hip HopAwards
Biz Markie recognized Fat Joe's determination early on, and the rappers reflect on their hometown connections in this classic moment from the show.
10/05/2021
Highlight
00:30
Classic Moment - Remy Ma Freestyles2021 Hip HopAwards
Look back at the early days of Remy Ma dropping bars before hitting big in the rap game.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
05:01
Crew Love - Native Tongues2021 Hip HopAwards
A crew is a necessary part of the rap game, and in the late 1980s, Native Tongues created a collective that would go on to change hip hop forever.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
06:53
Fact or Cap2021 Hip HopAwards
After GRIP, D Smoke, DNA, Fivio Foreign and Tierra Whack hear statements about hip-hop culture, they must determine which ones are true and which ones are false.
10/05/2021
Highlight
05:47
Fat Joe Found a New Hobby During COVID-192021 Hip HopAwards
Fat Joe talks about interviewing his friends on "The Fat Joe Show," Big Tigger remembers exciting moments on Rap City, and the guys discuss hustlers in the hip-hop industry.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:47
Jermaine Dupri Chats About Fat Joe's Heated Instagram Live2021 Hip HopAwards
Hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri talks about Fat Joe's Instagram Live incident, the likelihood of a So So Def and Bad Boy tour, why southern artists have dominated the industry and more.
10/05/2021
01:01
Parents, Kids, And Other Adorable Family Moments On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet2021 Hip HopAwards
See the heartwarming photos from hip hop’s biggest night out!
10/15/2021
02:34
Ranking The Hip Hop Album Of The Year Nominees2021 Hip HopAwards
Tyler, The Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' was this year's winner.
10/08/2021
Exclusive
08:52
Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe2021 Hip HopAwards
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
Highlight
04:35
Tobe Nwigwe Celebrates an Iconic Moment2021 Hip HopAwards
Joined by his wife Fat, Tobe Nwigwe talks to Big Tigger about Rap City's significance, working with his family, his song "I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)" and more.
10/05/2021
01:08
Top 6 Sexiest Moments On The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Red Carpet2021 Hip HopAwards
See the sexy designer looks that are going viral!
10/06/2021
Exclusive
05:19
Where It All Started: Lil Wayne2021 Hip HopAwards
New Orleans native Lil Wayne built on his Hot Boys success to achieve solo stardom, start his own record label and establish himself as one of the most influential names in hip hop.
10/05/2021
01:08
Who is Tobe Nwigwe? The Hip Hop Awards Performer Who Tore Down The Stage2021 Hip HopAwards
Being that he's relatively new to the music scene, here are a few facts about the Hip Hop Awards performer who brought down the stage.
10/12/2021
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