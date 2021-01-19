Derrick Johnson Tackles Joe Biden's First 100 Days Agenda 01/20/2021
Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, lists the key issues the Biden-Harris administration should address, including racial equity and student debt, to bridge the gap in America.
BET News SpecialReverend Al Sharpton Discusses Democrats' Power Under Biden
Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Senate seats flipped to Democrats can effect change during Joe Biden's first term and how he feels about Black representation in the U.S. government.
01/19/2021
06:43
BET News SpecialInauguration Special 2021: Kamala Harris Makes History
Look back at the life of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris before she's sworn in as the first Black and South Asian woman vice president of the United States of America.
01/19/2021
01:29
BET News SpecialBlack Members of Congress Address White Supremacy in America
Representatives Brenda Lawrence, Sheila Jackson Lee, Joyce Beatty, Ayanna Pressley and more discuss the increase in domestic terrorism after pro-Trump insurrectionists rioted at the U.S. Capitol.
01/21/2021
04:00
BET News SpecialLaTosha Brown Explains Why Black Voters Matter
Black Voters Matter founder LaTosha Brown reflects on the impact of African-American turnout in the 2021 election and weighs in on how the Biden administration can fight voter suppression.
01/20/2021
03:52
BET News SpecialMaxine Waters Is Eager to Move Past the Trump Administration
Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the significance of Kamala Harris's historic win.
01/20/2021
05:04
BET News SpecialMarc Morial Shares His Message for Black Politicians
Marc Morial confirms the Black community has justifiable reasons to doubt the government, calls on Black politicians at the local level to act and shares his advice for Kamala Harris.
01/21/2021
05:35
BET News SpecialMarc Morial Weighs In on What Joe Biden Should Prioritize
Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, discusses Joe Biden's first 100 days, his plan to prioritize racial justice and why he should use coalitions to build consensus.
01/22/2021
03:22
BET News SpecialLaTosha Brown Talks Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voters Matter, discusses what kind of impact Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could have on helping to dismantle white supremacy.
01/20/2021
05:02
BET News SpecialA Summary of Donald Trump's Presidency
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office hoping to repair the damage done by Donald Trump's divisive speeches, willful spread of disinformation and downplaying of a global pandemic.
01/20/2021
04:08
BET News SpecialDerrick Johnson Gets Candid About His Meeting with Joe Biden
Derrick Johnson weighs in on his chat with President-elect Joe Biden, holding the Biden-Harris administration accountable for their campaign promises and the gravity of Kamala Harris's win.
01/20/2021
05:31
04:48
BET News SpecialValerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse Med School President, Explains COVID Vaccine.
She tells why she got behind the vaccines early and what her school is doing to demonstrate that it is safe and effective.
03/18/2021
10:36
BET News SpecialChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Discusses The City's Efforts To Get COVID-19 Vaccine To Residents
The Windy City has been greatly affected by the pandemic but its mayor says there's a turnaround plan.
04/02/2021
02:47
BET News SpecialInfinity Song - "Mad Love"
Infinity Song performs a stripped-down version of their song 'Mad Love.'
05/27/2021
02:10
BET News SpecialErrol Griffin - "Smile (Theme from Modern Times)"
Saxophonist Errol Griffin performs 'Smile (Theme from Modern Times)' over stories of racial injustice in America from Jon Batiste, Michael K. Williams and others.
05/27/2021
01:33
BET News SpecialKeedron Bryant - "I Just Wanna Live"
Keedron Bryant performs his protest anthem "I Just Wanna Live" in Atlanta.
05/27/2021
01:07
BET News SpecialBarbara Mootoo - "Can't Give Up Now"
Barbara Mootoo performs "Can't Give Up Now" and talks to religious leaders about the impact of the church on the Black community.
06/03/2021
03:22
BET News SpecialAmerica After George Floyd
Soledad O'Brien and Brittany Packnett Cunningham discuss action steps for the Black community to heal one year after the killing of George Floyd, in this exclusive presented by P&G.
05/26/2021
03:47
BET News SpecialJustice Now: Race & Reckoning - After Show
Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Soledad O' Brien draw a through line between the civil rights movement to Ferguson and present day on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.
05/27/2021
03:56
BET News SpecialJustice Now: The Way Forward - After Show
Soledad O'Brien and Brittany Packnett Cunningham talk about using their platforms for the collective good and having tough conversations one year after the death of George Floyd.
06/02/2021
