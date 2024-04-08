Jovonta Patton – "Always"
08/04/2024
Jovonta Patton takes the 39th Annual Stellar Awards Emerging Artists Stage to perform his track "Always."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Performance
01:21
Jovonta Patton – "Always"39th Annual Stellar Awards
Jovonta Patton takes the 39th Annual Stellar Awards Emerging Artists Stage to perform his track "Always."
08/04/2024
Performance
01:59
Ricky Dillard – "Hold On"39th Annual Stellar Awards
Ricky Dillard performs his track "Hold On" at the 39th Annual Stellar Awards.
08/04/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42
Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer
The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024