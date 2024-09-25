Hip Hop Awards 2024: Relive 5 Unforgettable Performances

09/17/2024

Get ready for the Hip Hop Awards 2024 by revisiting five show-stopping acts.

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Best Producer of the Year Nominees
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Discover the top producers nominated for Best Producer of the Year at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/25/2024
01:12

Kaytranada’s Path to BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 DJ of the Year Nominee
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Explore Kaytranada’s rise from SoundCloud to BET Hip Hop Awards DJ of the Year nominee.
09/19/2024
01:00

Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:22

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar’s Best Guest Verses
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Explore Kendrick Lamar’s top guest verses.
09/18/2024
01:00

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Makes Las Vegas Debut
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2024 relocates to Las Vegas for this year’s celebration.
09/17/2024
01:01

Trailer
02:05

BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music History
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
