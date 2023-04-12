It's a Vibe - Ladies of the "Soul Train Line," Pt. 1
11/06/2023
Look back at "Soul Train Lines" from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s as dancers shake their groove thangs to hit tunes from every decade.
More
20:45
Girls' NightBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Chill out with this collection of soulful tracks from some of R&B's greatest girl groups, including "Don't Walk Away" by Jade, "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" by En Vogue and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
21:53
Can't Get Enough of Keith SweatBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out these music videos from new jack swing pioneer Keith Sweat, including "I'll Give All My Love to You," "Make You Sweat," "Merry Go Round" and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
20:27
Can't Get Enough of Ray JBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Kick back with some of Ray J's classic videos, including "Wait a Minute," "Brown Sugar," "I Hit It First" and more.
12/04/2023
Exclusive
20:42
Can't Get Enough of Anita BakerBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Spend time with platinum-selling, award-winning singer-songwriter Anita Baker and her videos for "Body and Soul," "I Apologize," "Just Because," "Talk to Me" and "Fairy Tales."
12/01/2023
Performance
01:26
Lip Sync Battle - John LegendBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Presenter Chrissy Teigen can't deal when husband John Legend takes the stage to perform "U Can't Touch This," complete with MC Hammer's funky dance moves and iconic parachute pants.
12/01/2023
Performance
01:40
Lip Sync Battle - Queen Latifah, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
LL Cool J can't resist joining in when Queen Latifah, outfitted in a bright red tracksuit, lights up the stage with a rendition of his 1985 song "Rock the Bells."
12/01/2023
Performance
01:36
Lip Sync Battle - Samira WileyBET Soul Train Awards 2023
The song may be a sad one, but the audience couldn't be happier with Samira Wiley's passionate rendition of Toni Braxton's chart-topping ballad "Un-Break My Heart."
12/01/2023
Exclusive
04:29
It's a Vibe - All About the CrownsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Cornrows, unique braiding techniques, afros and much more have been center stage at the Soul Train Awards over the years, showcasing the versatility and beauty of Black hair.
12/01/2023
Performance
15:02
It's a Groove - STA '23 SpotlightBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Tamar Braxton's "My Man" and Keke Palmer's "Keep It Movin'" featuring Big Meech complete a playlist honoring the stars of the BET Soul Train Awards 2023.
12/01/2023
Performance
22:29
It's a Groove - In My FeelingsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
From the soulful sounds of Anita Baker singing "No One in the World" to Chaka Khan's classic "Through the Fire," this throwback playlist is made to tug at every heartstring.
12/01/2023
Exclusive
02:30
It's a Vibe - Soul Train Line Scramble Board BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Look back at Soul Train dancers shuffling around letters on the show's famous scramble board to spell out the names of notable performers and figures in Black history.
11/30/2023
Exclusive
06:53
Celebrity Highlights - Janelle MonáeBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Janelle Monáe honors young girls of color at the BET Soul Train Awards 2010 and celebrates Black femme sexuality in their videos for "Lipstick Lover" and "Water Slide."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
10:29
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Wanda KnightBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Wanda Knight discusses how she ended up on the show, balancing her UCLA studies with her time on the dance floor, her signature moves and how she bounced back from a near-death experience.
11/30/2023
Performance
01:25
Lip Sync Battle - Queen LatifahBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Queen Latifah bodies her battle against Marlon Wayans with a sassy rendition of En Vogue's 1992 banger "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
21:15
It's a Groove - 90s HitsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Head back to the 1990s with classic songs by R&B queen Faith Evans and other hitmakers like Missy Elliott, Eric Benét and Keith Sweat.
11/30/2023
Exclusive
10:39
Celebrity Highlights - Faith EvansBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Celebrate one of the all-time greats, Faith Evans, with her BET Soul Train Awards 2018 Lady of Soul acceptance speech and her music videos for "Burnin' Up (Remix)" and "I Love You."
11/30/2023
Exclusive
12:00
Celebrity Highlights - TankBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Tank delivers soulful vocals during a performance of "Slow" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 and in the music video for "When We."
11/30/2023
Highlight
01:19
Lip Sync Battle - Mike TysonBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Mike Tyson shows off his skills in a different type of competition in an energetic performance of Salt-N-Pepa's hit "Push It."
11/30/2023
Performance
01:33
Karrueche Tran Lip Syncs Eve's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Model and actress Karrueche Tran shows off her smooth steps while rapping and bouncing along to Eve's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" on Lip Sync Battle.
11/30/2023
