Morning Routine | It’s Too Early For This HBCU Edition 10/05/2021
College freshmen Kayla enjoys breakfast from McDonald's and shares her thoughts about HBCU homecomings, her theatre arts and communications major, off-campus living and more.
Watching
Exclusive
07:25
Exclusive
08:51
McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourPutting in Work Bright and Early | It’s Too Early For This HBCU Edition
College sophomore Amiri enjoys a McDonald's breakfast pick-me-up while talking about his applied physics and mechanical engineering major, the advantages of attending an HBCU, and more.
09/29/2021
